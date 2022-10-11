The cast of Selling the OC just tried to speak Dutch and it was as awful as it sounds

One of the most famous American reality shows challenged its members to speak in Dutch. 

Selling the OC is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, and it is beloved by the Dutch. 

People love to watch their first-world problem fights, but a few days ago, they gave us something a little different.

They published a video on Instagram where they try to improve their Nederlands vocabulary, and yes, you more or less know what is coming.

READ MORE | How to learn Dutch: the ultimate guide (by people who learned!)

The leading faces of the show tried to pronounce some Dutch words, and they definitely need some extra time to practice. 

READ MORE: How to speak Dutch in seven words or less

If you are also just learning, you can join them and guess the meaning of the words! There is no better way to learn some Dutch vocabulary. 

Can you pronounce these dutch words? Tell us in the comments!

King Willem-Alexander will celebrate King's Day 2023 in Rotterdam
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

