Hop on the hyperloop! Dutch hyperloop receives €15 million funding boost

CultureInnovationNewsInternationalTraffic
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
potential-design-of-dutch-hyperloop-station
Image: Hyperloop Development Foundation/Plomp/Supplied

Does swooshing through low-pressure tubes, powered by an entirely electromagnetic propulsion system sound futuristic to you? Well, then the future just got one step closer!

This week, the Dutch company Hardt Hyperloop received a €15 million investment from Brussels to speed up the process of realising a hyperloop network.

Not only is that a lot of money but it also shows that the European Commission really believes the hyperloop could be the future of sustainable high-speed travel.

Hold on a second, what even is a hyperloop?

A hyperloop is the new public transport. Forget expensive and polluting flights. Forget slow but less-polluting trains. The hyperloop is an energy-efficient and CO2 neutral form of high-speed travel. 😎

Like almost any sci-fi movie you’ve ever watched about future cities, the hyperloop will transport you from A to B in an autonomous vehicle travelling at high speed through metal pipes.

READ MORE | For real: a hyperloop track could be a reality in the Netherlands by 2022

Investment boost to the European Green Deal

The investment technically comes from the European Innovation Council, which has awarded funding to a number of companies that are leading the way with world-changing innovations.

However, it’s also a step towards realising the European Green Deal — and hence the elimination of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. 🙌

The co-founder of Hardt, Tim Houter, says the support from Brussels “will help to accelerate the development of a European hyperloop network, bringing us much closer to significant CO2 savings. European cities will be connected smarter, faster and cheaper.”

READ MORE | Hyperloop Could Be the Future of Travel. This is What the Station Might Look Like

people-sitting-in-the-interior-of-future-dutch-hyperloop
Of course, it also has a snazzy and sleek interior. Image: Hyperloop Development Foundation/Plomp/Supplied

Groningen will soon be home to the European Hyperloop Center

The €15 million will also be noticed in Groningen where a so-called Hyperloop Centre is on its way. There, a test facility will prove the hyperloop’s advantages in action.

Importantly, the Groningen test facility is due to demonstrate lane-switching for high-speed hyperloop in 2023. And while lane-switching may not sound revolutionary, it’s the key to a hyperloop network in Europe that’ll take you on vacation in France (or wherever) without any intermediary stops. Pretty neat, honestly.

What do you think of a European hyperloop network? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Hyperloop Development Foundation/Plomp/Supplied

Previous articleMore people contracting COVID-19 at Dutch catering establishments and workplaces, RIVM finds
Next articleWant to thrive in the Netherlands? It’s all about Nonviolent communication
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

More people contracting COVID-19 at Dutch catering establishments and workplaces, RIVM finds

Based on the latest figures from the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), the percentage of...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

Celebrate autumn in the Netherlands with apple picking

Stefanie Stetson -
It’s autumn in the Netherlands which means it's that time of year for everything cosy. So why not go apple picking? 🍏 Throughout the year...

Dutch Quirk #12: Be obsessed with peanut butter

Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -
Picture this, you’re at work and the clock strikes 12.30: lunchtime! You go and get your leftover pasta out of your bag — mmm...

Want to thrive in the Netherlands? It’s all about Nonviolent communication

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
Moving to the Netherlands likely has meant that you’ve had to find new connections — with the people around you, the Dutch culture, and...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X