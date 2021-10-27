Hop on the hyperloop! Dutch hyperloop receives €15 million funding boost

Does swooshing through low-pressure tubes, powered by an entirely electromagnetic propulsion system sound futuristic to you? Well, then the future just got one step closer!

This week, the Dutch company Hardt Hyperloop received a €15 million investment from Brussels to speed up the process of realising a hyperloop network.

Not only is that a lot of money but it also shows that the European Commission really believes the hyperloop could be the future of sustainable high-speed travel.

Hold on a second, what even is a hyperloop?

A hyperloop is the new public transport. Forget expensive and polluting flights. Forget slow but less-polluting trains. The hyperloop is an energy-efficient and CO2 neutral form of high-speed travel. 😎

Like almost any sci-fi movie you’ve ever watched about future cities, the hyperloop will transport you from A to B in an autonomous vehicle travelling at high speed through metal pipes.

Investment boost to the European Green Deal

The investment technically comes from the European Innovation Council, which has awarded funding to a number of companies that are leading the way with world-changing innovations.

However, it’s also a step towards realising the European Green Deal — and hence the elimination of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. 🙌

The co-founder of Hardt, Tim Houter, says the support from Brussels “will help to accelerate the development of a European hyperloop network, bringing us much closer to significant CO2 savings. European cities will be connected smarter, faster and cheaper.”

Of course, it also has a snazzy and sleek interior. Image: Hyperloop Development Foundation/Plomp/Supplied

Groningen will soon be home to the European Hyperloop Center

The €15 million will also be noticed in Groningen where a so-called Hyperloop Centre is on its way. There, a test facility will prove the hyperloop’s advantages in action.

Importantly, the Groningen test facility is due to demonstrate lane-switching for high-speed hyperloop in 2023. And while lane-switching may not sound revolutionary, it’s the key to a hyperloop network in Europe that’ll take you on vacation in France (or wherever) without any intermediary stops. Pretty neat, honestly.

Feature Image: Hyperloop Development Foundation/Plomp/Supplied