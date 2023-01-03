The first code yellow of the year in the Netherlands due to fog and rain

Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
tree silhouette, bridge and lake in fog
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/30040317/stock-photo-tree-silhouette-bridge-and-lake.html

A code yellow was issued on Tuesday morning in five Dutch provinces due to locally dense fog. Noord-Holland, Utrecht, Gelderland, Overijssel, and Flevoland are affected.

According to the KNMI (Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute), the fog banks may be misleading, as visibility can vary from place to place, reports NU.nl. So, pas op!

Moody weather

After breaking several records over the weekend, the Dutch weather is once again struggling to make up its mind. 🎢

After the fog lifts later on in the morning, the first half of the day is set to be dry, with little sun. 

And it wouldn’t be the Netherlands if there wasn’t also wind. 

While the rest of the country will see weak to moderate winds, wind near the coast will be strong, with guts of wind of up to 85 kilometres per hour. 💨

READ MORE | Dutch insurers reported half a billion euros in extreme weather damage last year

Later on in the day, we’ll also see *drumroll please* … some rain, of course! 🌧️ Temperatures will rise to about 8 or 9 degrees Celsius. 

But ditch the sweaters

Both the wind and the rain are here to stay (at least for a little bit), but so are the mild temperatures. 🌡️

Tomorrow’s weather will be just as impulsive, with strong winds and lots of rain, and temperatures ranging between 11 and 13 degrees.  

How are you going to spend the gloomy day? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is pursuing her master’s degree. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

