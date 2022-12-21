9 major changes coming to the Netherlands in 2023

A new year means new changes — but what does that mean for you (and your wallet)? 🤔

There’s a whole host of changes planned for the Netherlands from January 1, 2023, from higher salaries to health insurance. Here are the biggest ones you should know about.

1. Energy prices will be capped

From January 1, 2023, households and small businesses will be treated with a price cap for gas, power, and heating.

READ MORE | All you need to know about the Dutch energy subsidy and price cap

This means that any consumption of energy below a set price will give consumers to a discount paid by the government.

The 2023 price ceilings apply to:

  • 2900kWh of electricity at €0.40 per kWh
  • 1200m³ of gas at €1.45 per m³
  • 37GJ of heat at €47.38 per GJ

But don’t go crazy, though — any consumption over the maximum price means that you’ll have to pay the full price stated in your energy contract!

2. Hoera, the minimum wage is going up!

Effective January 1, 2023, the statutory minimum wage is set to increase.

Full-time workers over the age of 21 will see their monthly salaries increase from €1,756.20 (as of July 1, 2022) to €1,934.40 in January.

3. Major changes to the basic health insurance package

Four main changes will come into effect for the basic health insurance package in 2023. These include:

  • Health insurance premiums will rise, typically by between €5 and €20.
  • For mothers-to-be, the combination test will no longer be available through your health insurance
  • Instead, the more reliable Non-invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) will be free for anyone with health insurance
  • Medications containing Vitamin D will also no longer be reimbursed through medical insurance

READ MORE | Dutch health insurance in 2023: what’s new and how to switch

4. Both childcare fees and childcare allowance will increase

The maximum hourly rates for childcare will see an uptick in prices, with the current rates for 2023 being:

  • €9.06 for daycare
  • €7.79 for after-school care
  • €6.80 for a childminder

READ MORE | The ultimate guide to applying for child benefits in the Netherlands

However, parents aren’t left to fend for themselves, with the percentages of childcare allowance also being raised.

Parents can claim a total of 230 hours of childcare allowance per calendar month they have worked. For more information, have a look at the government table on the percentage of childcare allowance you may be entitled to.

5. VAT on solar panels drops, and offices have energy requirements

The VAT paid on solar panels drops to 0% as the Netherlands attempts to go green. However, this new “zero rate” only applies to solar panels attached to homes or outbuildings.

In addition to this, homeowners that take just one energy-saving measure will receive subsidies of up to 15% next year. How about two or more energy-saving measures? The government will raise subsidies up to 30%.

Offices, on the other hand, are given more than a gentle nudge. The government states that all offices must at least achieve energy label C in 2023.

6. Don’t lose your passport!

Meanwhile, your Dutch passport or identity card will be even more expensive to replace next year, with replacement fees shooting up.

A passport will now cost:

  • €77.87 for adults
  • €58.89 for those under 18

An identity card will now cost:

  • €70.38 for adults
  • €37.99 for those under 18
7. Self-employed deductions go down while corporate taxes shoot up

Meanwhile, the self-employed deduction will be reduced from €6,310 to €5,030. The government is planning to phase out this deduction in 2027, to €900.

The limit for corporate tax has been reduced from €395,000 to €200,000 profit, whilst the efficiency margin has been abolished. This entails that the income of employers will now be taxed more equal to that of employees.

8. The integration exam language level remains the same

Yes, we know — something remaining the same isn’t a change. However, for a long time there were whispers and shouts that the minimum language level to officially integrate into the Netherlands would jump from A2 to B1. Yikes!

Thankfully, the Dutch government has backtracked on this plan and announced that the language level will stay at A2 for the time being.

9. Helmets on mopeds become mandatory and laughing gas gets banned

You’ve undoubtedly seen moped-riders whizzing past you on the bike path or road, thinking they look pretty damn cool. Well, it turns out safety is cooler.

All moped riders and passengers will be required to wear an approved helmet from January 1 or face a €100. Helmet hair, here they come!

Meanwhile, taking a big hit of laughing gas, formally known as nitrous oxide, will also be banned. While it can still be used in professional contexts, such as for caterers, recreational use will no longer be possible.

What do you think of the proposed changes for the new year? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

