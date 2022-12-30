Fireworks shops “extremely busy” — despite the ban in several municipalities

Although 12 Dutch municipalities have banned the use of fireworks in 2022, fireworks shops are busier than ever before.

Different rules will apply in different cities throughout the country, but to prevent damage and injury, many cities announced a complete ban on fireworks on New Year’s Eve in 2022 — including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Haarlem.

Another 120 municipalities have introduced ‘firework-free zones, according to NU.nl.

No risk, no fun

In cities where bans have been announced, shopowners say they don’t notice a difference in sales, compared to previous years.

Nathalie de Vries, owner of Ed Raket Vuurwerk in Apeldoorn, where fireworks won’t be allowed on December 31, even says that it has “never been so busy” at their fireworks presale.

Rebellious Dutchies

Dutchies like to disregard the rules, as we have seen in previous years when fireworks were banned due to the pandemic.

Shopkeepers have different theories as to why their stores are busy despite the ban.

While de Vries believes the ban makes customers a little rebellious, Ger de Vries, owner of a fireworks store in Haarlem, simply asks “who came up with this, and how are they going to maintain it?” Good question, Ger. 🤔

Ricardo Nielsen from Knal10 in Schiedam, where there is also a ban, notices that his customers mainly spend money on large fireworks displays. “Probably to fire off quickly and then go back inside quickly,” he says.

The proof is in the pudding, and if this proves anything, it is that the Dutch truly are weirdly obsessed with fireworks.

Pressure on stores

Stores in cities without the fireworks ban on New Year’s Eve are feeling the pressure too, and employees are lekker bezig with the high numbers of customers.

Multiple shopowners report people queuing outside their shops, and customers showing up as early as 6 AM. …The early bird catches the firework? 🧨

