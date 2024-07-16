These are the most affordable and expensive areas to buy a house in the Netherlands in 2024

The differences are shocking 👀

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-Dutch-municipality-of-Laren-one-of-the-most-expensive-areas-to-buy-a-house-in-Netherlands-2024
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/editorial-stock-photo-people-outdoor-terrace-cafe-old-town-hall-laren-relaxing-restaurant-former-north-holland-netherlands-image95115078

So, you’ve managed to scrape together enough savings to start looking for a house in the Netherlands, congrats! But what exactly will that money get you?

That, my lucky friend, depends on where you’re looking to buy.

Thankfully, De Hypotheker has compiled a list of the most affordable and most expensive municipalities to buy a house in the Netherlands in 2024.

The list is based on how much you can expect to pay per m2 of a house, and let me tell you, the differences will make you spit out your stroopwafel.

The most affordable Dutch municipalities to buy a house

Looking for a house with a back garden? Or hoping you won’t have to listen to your neighbours through a shared wall?

Then here are 15 of the cheapest municipalities to buy a house in the Netherlands in 2024.

Cheapest municipalities Price per m2
Pekela€1,995
Kerkrade€2,040
Eemsdelta€2,119
Het Hogeland€2,151
Brunssum€2,160
Heerlen€2,169
Oldambt€2,188
Stadskanaal€2,206
Veendam€2,218
Waadhoeke€2,279
Landgraaf€2,294
Den Helder€2,308
Emmen€2,337
Westerwolde€2,352
Noardeast-Fryslân€2,360

Taking the top spot is the municipality of Pekela, which you will find in east Groningen. However, if the north doesn’t interest you, how about the south?

Located in Limburg, the city of Kerkrade snags a silver medal as the second cheapest municipality to buy a Dutch home.

READ MORE | 7 Dutch cities to move to right now (recommended by mortgage experts)

However, if you’re out of luck in Limburg, it looks like you’ll have to head back up to Groningen, home to the third most affordable municipality of Eemsdelta.

The most expensive municipalities to buy a house

Do you want to know where to avoid if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck? Then here are 15 Dutch municipalities where you’ll be paying the most per m2.

Most expensive municipalitiesPrice per m2
Amsterdam€7,187
Laren€6,327
Bloemendaal€6,053
Heemstede€5,583
Amstelveen€5,299
Diemen€5,263
Blaricum€5,220
Zandvoort€5,181
Ouder-Amstel€5,138
Haarlem€5,115
Wassenaar€5,000
Utrecht€4,945
Bergen (NH)€4,934
Schiermonnikoog€4,908
Landsmeer€4,901

It’s no surprise that Amsterdam is the most expensive municipality to buy a house in the Netherlands in 2024 — but what about the two other municipalities in the top three?

Located in North Holland, Laren boasts a picturesque, quaint Dutch aesthetic — while still being located centrally.

Bloemendaal, on the other hand, offers the beach life while also being located in North Holland. You get the best of both worlds — and you certainly pay for it.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
Edibles in Amsterdam: the ultimate guide for 2024
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Taking the train to one of these Dutch cities? Expect major delays and cancellations

NS and ProRail will carry out major track maintenance throughout July and August. Annoying? Yep — but perhaps they were...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

Edibles in Amsterdam: the ultimate guide for 2024

DutchReview Crew - 0
Welcome to our epic guide to edibles in Amsterdam in , where we'll tell you where to find the best space cakes and why...

Looking for a luxurious and sustainable apartment near Amsterdam? Hyde Park is for you

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Are you dreaming of your own Dutch home? Then you know that the perfect place can be hard to come by. But what if...

These are the best meal delivery services in the Netherlands

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Whether you’re a busy bee or don’t like meal planning, meal delivery services are a great way to get food to the table without...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.