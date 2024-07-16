So, you’ve managed to scrape together enough savings to start looking for a house in the Netherlands, congrats! But what exactly will that money get you?

That, my lucky friend, depends on where you’re looking to buy.

Thankfully, De Hypotheker has compiled a list of the most affordable and most expensive municipalities to buy a house in the Netherlands in 2024.

The list is based on how much you can expect to pay per m2 of a house, and let me tell you, the differences will make you spit out your stroopwafel.

The most affordable Dutch municipalities to buy a house

Looking for a house with a back garden? Or hoping you won’t have to listen to your neighbours through a shared wall?

Then here are 15 of the cheapest municipalities to buy a house in the Netherlands in 2024.

Cheapest municipalities Price per m2 Pekela €1,995 Kerkrade €2,040 Eemsdelta €2,119 Het Hogeland €2,151 Brunssum €2,160 Heerlen €2,169 Oldambt €2,188 Stadskanaal €2,206 Veendam €2,218 Waadhoeke €2,279 Landgraaf €2,294 Den Helder €2,308 Emmen €2,337 Westerwolde €2,352 Noardeast-Fryslân €2,360

Taking the top spot is the municipality of Pekela, which you will find in east Groningen. However, if the north doesn’t interest you, how about the south?

Located in Limburg, the city of Kerkrade snags a silver medal as the second cheapest municipality to buy a Dutch home.

READ MORE | 7 Dutch cities to move to right now (recommended by mortgage experts)

However, if you’re out of luck in Limburg, it looks like you’ll have to head back up to Groningen, home to the third most affordable municipality of Eemsdelta.

The most expensive municipalities to buy a house

Do you want to know where to avoid if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck? Then here are 15 Dutch municipalities where you’ll be paying the most per m2.

Most expensive municipalities Price per m2 Amsterdam €7,187 Laren €6,327 Bloemendaal €6,053 Heemstede €5,583 Amstelveen €5,299 Diemen €5,263 Blaricum €5,220 Zandvoort €5,181 Ouder-Amstel €5,138 Haarlem €5,115 Wassenaar €5,000 Utrecht €4,945 Bergen (NH) €4,934 Schiermonnikoog €4,908 Landsmeer €4,901

It’s no surprise that Amsterdam is the most expensive municipality to buy a house in the Netherlands in 2024 — but what about the two other municipalities in the top three?

Located in North Holland, Laren boasts a picturesque, quaint Dutch aesthetic — while still being located centrally.

Bloemendaal, on the other hand, offers the beach life while also being located in North Holland. You get the best of both worlds — and you certainly pay for it.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮