The first checkout-free supermarket in the Netherlands is… no longer checkout-free

A checkout-free supermarket sounds like a dream, right? Not so much for Dutchies who don’t have credit cards. As a result, this smart store in Utrecht is now introducing other payment methods, and adding checkouts to a checkout-free store.

The Aldi supermarket in Utrecht was the first supermarket in the Netherlands to open without cash registers. Well, according to DUIC, that has now changed.

How, you ask? The store has added different payment methods that require an intelligent, all-knowing cash register.

A very smart store

A year ago, the store opened in House Modernes, at the intersection of Utrecht’s Lange Viestraat and Oudegracht. The supermarket introduced an innovative way of shopping without scanning your items, and everyone was intrigued. 🤔

READ MORE | This new Aldi in Utrecht has no cash registers… or self-scanners

How do you do your grocery shopping at this particular Aldi? First, you have to have their app on your smartphone, and a credit card registered with your account.

Then, you just walk into the store and grab what you need. When you’re done, you just leave the store and the money is deducted from your credit card.

Echt?! Sounds cool, but how does it know what items you grabbed? Well, there are hundreds of cameras and sensors throughout the store that track your movement.

Ummm, are we the only ones that find that mildly creepy? 😳

… but maybe too smart

Maybe people did find the store too intelligent, or maybe needing to have the app and a credit card was too much of an inconvenience for most. As it turns out, this super-smart Aldi isn’t as popular as you would expect.

Checked out #Aldi Shop&Go today in Utrecht. First time experience in #ContactlessSupermarket. It took longer to download the app than going in and out of the grocery store. — Mufty H. (PhD) (@mufty_h) June 17, 2023

“We have experienced that some customers were reluctant to download and use the app. Now anyone can enter the store, even without an app,” says project leader, Omar Sadaty.

“In addition, it is now also possible to pay for groceries with a debit card, which means we meet the wishes of various customers.”

READ MORE | Best supermarkets in the Netherlands: the international’s guide

That’s right, there are now cash registers in the store where you can pay with Apple Pay and your debit card.

However, it’s still not a boring ol’ supermarket! You still won’t have to scan your items, because the store will know what you have in your shopping bag, and so will the checkout counter.

So don’t try anything funny, we don’t want to start an uprising. 😉

Have you visited this Aldi supermarket in Utrecht? Tell us about your experience in the comments!