Christmas decorations are arriving late and Dutchies are freaking out

When is it too early to put up your Christmas decorations and start eating pepernoten? Honestly, we don’t know, but we always think it’s way too soon!

Not this year though, there’s trouble in paradise. Or as manufacturers would say — problems in production.

Originally set for late September

“Most Christmas items are normally delivered before October 1 or sometimes even earlier,” Frank van der Heide, director of Tuinbranche Nederland (an umbrella organisation for garden centres in the Netherlands) tells NU.nl.

Hold up, what did he just say? 😳 At this rate, we’ll be seeing Christmas decorations in March before too long… 🙄

A Christmas light at the end of the tunnel

Luckily, Tuinbranche Nederland says that 95-99% of these festive items will still be delivered in the first week of December — Christmas is saved! 🎄

But to be fair, surely people still have their decorations from the previous years — unless they throw them out and replace them each year? Bad for the environment and bad for your bank balance. 🤷

Logistical problems in China

As previously mentioned, the Christmas decorations are usually delivered around September (still shocked). However, “due to coronavirus, there is less production in China and there are still problems with container transport from that region”, says Van der Heide.

A boost for real Christmas trees

The fact that the artificial Christmas trees are late to the party isn’t all bad news — the Association of Dutch Christmas Tree Growers are literally doing a happy dance right now. 👯 According to chairman Gerard Krol, “The sale of real trees will really benefit from this.”

What are your thoughts on the late arrival of Christmas decorations? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: prometeus/Depositphotos

