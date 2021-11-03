New COVID measures, ahoy! Your questions on the new restrictions, answered

Our blissful, coronavirus measure-free existence was short-lived, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister for Health Hugo de Jonge back on our TV screens last night with a whole new range of measures for the Netherlands from November 6.

So what’s happening — and what’s the nitty-gritty? Today, we’re answering your questions on the latest coronavirus measures in the Netherlands.

Hol’ up: what are the new measures?

The new measures are pretty simple, with Rutte claiming that they’re mainly for the unvaccinated. However, a few rules will apply to almost everyone.

Everyone should, once again, stay 1.5 metres from each other.

QR codes will have to be shown for outdoor terraces, and more venues and workplaces will also be encouraged to scan.

Face masks will become compulsory in indoor areas where a corona pass isn’t used.

We’re encouraged to work from home as much as possible and, preferably, at least half of the time.

The Netherlands will also finally get on the booster shot train. Over-60s and healthcare workers are first in line.

7 questions about the latest measures, answered

1. Help, I’m a new arrival! How can I get a Dutch QR code?

Internationals, you’re our people. It is possible to get a Dutch QR code with an international vaccination, but only in some cases — and you need to make a trip to Utrecht to make it happen. Check out our complete guide for all the use cases below.

READ MORE | How to get your vaccination from abroad registered in the Netherlands

2. Do I need to be vaccinated to get access to public spaces?

You don’t need to be vaccinated to access most areas — but you do need a valid Dutch corona pass for a QR code to enter some public spaces. You can get a QR code with:

A valid vaccination that has been administered or registered in the Netherlands

Have proof of a positive test in the last 180 days

Have a negative test result from the previous 24 hours

3. When can I get my booster shot?

A booster vaccination rollout will begin in December for everyone over 80 years old and people in care institutions with their own medical service.

From January, 60 years olds will be next in line, with invitations going to the oldest people first. Healthcare workers with direct patient contact will also be invited at this time.

The Dutch government remains tight-lipped on when booster shots for the remaining population will be given, with the RIVM reporting that “A booster for the entire population is not yet necessary.”

Young, healthy people will need to wait for their booster shot. Image: halfpoint/Depositphotos

4. Where do I need to wear a face mask?

From November 6, a face mask will be mandatory in all indoor locations where a corona pass is not required. This can include:

supermarkets, shops, libraries, amusement parks, play venues

on public transport, at stations, on platforms, and at bus and tram stops

at airports and on aircraft

when moving around high schools and universities (but not when seated)

in contact-based professions, like hairdressers, for both the client and the worker.

So can you say “Whatever” and skip the face mask? We guess — but the fine is €95 (and we’ll frown at you). 💸

5. Am I allowed to work from the office?

Effective Wednesday, November 3, everyone is advised to work from home for at least half of their normal hours.

However, this is only advice — not a rule. That means if your employer requests you to come into the office, they technically can.

6. Where do I now need to show a corona pass?

Charge up your phones — that friendly QR code is about to be requested a lot more often. From November 6, you’ll need to show your code to:

go to restaurants where you want to sit down, including outside (but not for takeaway).

casinos

attend theatres, music venues, cinemas and other cultural locations

visit museums, historic buildings, and anywhere where there is a continuous flow of visitors

go to events with a constant flow of visitors where there is not an assigned seat, like funfairs and some sport events

watch at professional and amateur sports events when over the age of 18

participate in inside or outside organised sports, including gyms, group lessons, football, and swimming, and at sports canteens and clubhouses for 18-year olds+.

attend business events, like trade fairs and conferences

take part in things like music, painting, singing, dance, and theatre lessons or rehearsals from the age of 18.

7. Can I still travel or return to my home country?

The Dutch government hasn’t yet announced any further restrictions for travel, so that’s good news for those of you wanting to go home for Christmas.

However, the Netherlands is already classified as red on the ECDC Coronavirus Map — so other countries may respond to the high Dutch infections and impose their own restrictions on travellers from the Netherlands.

Do you have more questions about the latest measures? Leave them in the comments below!

Feature Image: Puhimec/Depositphotos

