Christmas with only four guests: how do Dutchies feel about it?

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.🎄🎶 Or is it? Well, if you’ve decided to stay in the Netherlands this year for the holidays, it may not.

Just like last year, Dutchies have to plan their holidays around the latest coronavirus measures. At least we’re allowed to invite one more guest than last time-round.

While for some it’s surely a blessing to not have unwanted family members around (😉), some Dutchies find it harder to contain their untamed holiday spirit.

“Sorry, Rutte”

The Volkskrant asked customers of a butcher in Leidschendam if they were thinking of sticking to the coronavirus measures and got mixed responses.

One 81-year old interviewee says he and his family will stick to the maximum of four guests. To those who don’t, he comments “You’re taking a risk. It’s wrong.”

But even in the same age group there are differences in opinion. A 78-year old man sees it entirely differently. He will celebrate with eleven people, nine of which are guests. “I can’t just not invite my family. I’m thinking: sorry, Rutte, but toedeloe.”

A very Dutch approach

As we know, the Dutch like it practical. Sure, there a definitely signs of coronavirus fatigue. The Volkskrant says that 46% of survey respondents were tired of hearing about anything coronavirus. (We get it 🙉…)

At the same time, with Omicron making the rounds, 45% of Dutchies test if they show symptoms compared to 33% in October. And, as reported by the NOS, sales of self-tests went up 40% before Christmas. Better safe than sorry!

We asked you!

Through the magic portal of instagram, we asked our readers if they stick to the four-guests-rule at Christmas — #nojudgement!, of course.

Out of 296 of you who replied

  • 140 said they would celebrate with less than 4 guests
  • 89 said they would celebrate with exactly 4 guests
  • 67 said they would celebrate with more than 4 guests

We also asked how many of you celebrate Christmas at home.

Out of 300 of you

  • 204 said yes, they will go home
  • 96 said no, they won’t be

Whatever the case, we just hope you have the best time and stay safe! 🥳

What are you gonna do this Christmas eve? Tell us in the comments!

