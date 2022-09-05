Visible climate action: Haarlem to ban meat in public advertisements

If you visit the Dutch city of Haarlem in 2024, you probably won’t see any advertisements for meat products in public spaces. This decision was made due to the widely negative influence production of meat has on our climate.

With this, Haarlem will become the first city in the world to ban meat content from its public advertisement space, writes the NOS.

The decision is grounded in the fact that meat and livestock are highly polluting industries. Not only are they behind about 32% of all methane emissions, they also heavily contribute to the heating of the planet.

Visual steps to fight the climate crisis

Haarlem might be the first to ban meat commercials, but many other (Dutch) cities have already implemented climate-related advertisement bans, albeit not meat-related ones.

In Haarlem: 💚Governments can’t keep telling people that we’re facing a climate crisis and, in the same breath, encourage them to buy products that add to the problem. Good step in the right direction!#vegan ⁦#animalcruelty #advertising https://t.co/RDvnihBukK — Valeria Botte Coca (@Valeriatwitting) September 5, 2022

Amsterdam is another Dutch city that has gone the extra climate mile and decided to ban all public commercials for fossil fuel companies.

The municipality in The Hague has similarly chosen to refuse all car, and air travel adverts from the city’s bus stops. Way to inspire people to go by public transport!

Tricky business

Naturally, banning a broad category of advert such as meat is no small task. It is, therefore, still unclear what exactly the new measure means, and which products and areas the ban will be effective.

In addition, some have raised the question of whether banning certain forms of advertisement can be considered a breach of the human right to freedom of expression.

Amsterdam – Motion to ban fossil fuel advertisement! . GroenLinks and 2 other parties requests a investigation on how advertising from the fossil fuel industry and ads for air travel can be banned from Amsterdam.



“Amsterdam has clear ambitions to … https://t.co/CLWB91cZpk — We Climate Love (@ClimateLove0) January 4, 2021

Like all impactful decisions, banning meat products from public advertisements can cause conflicting opinions. In the meantime, Haarlem will carry on with its meat-ridding plans.

Do you think the ban on meat advertisements will be effective? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!