State Secretary Snel is all set to resign from his post. This is after he found out that he will get the “smallest possible majority” in the house of representatives. The debate was going to be about Snel being suspected of “unlawful cessation of childcare allowances”, reports NOS.

New evidence has resurfaced about the childcare allowance affair, where a number of parents were falsely accused of being fraudsters. Childcare allowance was either stopped or they had to repay thousands of euros. The new evidence (an evaluation report from 2015) points to the fact that State Secretary Snel knew there were more parents affected than he let on.

However, despite this controversy, Klaver from GroenLinks believes that things are not going to get better even if Snel were to leave. He says the current system of providing childcare allowance is not robust enough and has its faults.

This will be the third minister who resigns before his term ends.

Kavana Desai
