Pas op! Code orange issued as the Netherlands braces for 40 degrees

It’s time to make last-minute preparations for the sweltering heat that’s coming our way. Got your ijslollies? Your portable air cooler? You’re going to need them. It may hit 40 degrees in the Netherlands today.

You know it’s bad when even Albert Heijn plans to skip out on grocery deliveries after 2 PM — and we don’t blame them! 🥵

Where was code orange issued?

Dutchies can expect high temperatures in the south, east, and centre of the country (so basically most of it) from 11 AM onwards, reports RTL Nieuws.

READ MORE | How to beat the Dutch heat: 11 tips to keep your cool

How hot can it possibly get? Well, the weather forecast predicts that temperatures are likely to hit 38 or 39 degrees, with a good chance it might even hit a devilish 40. 🔥

The weather gods have brought a slightly better fortune for the northern folks, though, where temperatures are expected to reach 32 to 36 degrees.

It’s going to burn

The Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute (KNMI) warns against the bright sun as we’ll probably be experiencing a UV index of 7.

So if you need to go outside today, you might want to start walking around in nothing more than a spaghetti-strapped tank top and some shorts. Oh, and sunscreen. Lots and lots of sunscreen. 😳

READ MORE | Netherlands prepares for sweltering temps, Heat Plan and Code Yellow announced

Oh, and don’t forget the smog

The RIVM also warns that the air quality will be very bad due to the smog (echt??), especially in the afternoon and early evening.

In fact, a speed reduction was set in place for those on the highway today. You’re only allowed to drive at a maximum speed of 90km per hour.

Our advice? Grab a hat and a bottle of sunblock, stock up on fluids, and try to stay cool as a cucumber today. Veel succes

Are you prepared to handle the heat today? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

