Netherlands prepares for sweltering temps, Heat Plan and Code Yellow announced

Image: Freepik

If you’re hiding inside your Dutch home today, we don’t blame ya. Dutch temperatures are jumping to a possible 35 degrees.

Ever wanted to live that tropical life? Well, you can! The weather in the Netherlands is hot, hot, hot, thanks to a warm blast from the south of France. Hand us that mojito, can you? 🍹🏝

With forecasts of at least 30 degrees throughout the majority of the Netherlands today and tomorrow, the people over at Rijskwaterstaat said “Uh-oh!” and announced a Code Yellow, otherwise known as “dangerous weather”.

Meanwhile the National Heat Plan warns against fatigue, headaches, concentration problems, dehydration, and heat stroke, particularly for those in risk groups.

To make matters worse, there’s a heat smog warning over most of Europe, leading to poor air quality.

Anyway, it’s no problem, right? Blast that AC, jump in your backyard pool — oh, sorry, I forgot, we live in the Netherlands and have — well, none of those things.

Sooo, I guess stock up on some ijsjes from Albert Heijn, head inside, and wait for this all to blow over. Succes!

How are you surviving the heat? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Feature Image:depositphotos
Previous article
Next article
Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

