The Netherlands has one of the highest disposable incomes in Europe (cha-ching!)

It’s known for great work-life balance, being home to the fifth best city in the world to live in, and has the best non-native English speakers — but if you’re looking for a monetary reason to move to the Netherlands, we have 21,000 of them.

The Netherlands has ranked as having the seventh highest disposable income in Europe. 💶

That’s higher than Sweden guys

Yep, you read that right. According to a survey carried out by the FSO, while Luxembourg, Norway, and Switzerland enjoy the top three highest disposable incomes — and let’s face it, we’re not surprised there — the Dutch actually managed quite well.

Standing proud in seventh place, the Netherlands beat other countries such as Sweden (!), Denmark (!!), and even Finland (!!!).

Ok, so how much are we talking?

Before we get to the numbers, let’s talk about where they came from. 👇

The FSO’s findings are based on a survey of 30 different European countries. As part of this study, no less than 130,000 international households and 270,000 different people were surveyed about their income.

In order to calculate disposable income, compulsory payments such as tax, health insurance, and welfare were subtracted from the participant’s gross income

This remaining number was then divided by the number of people in the household who needed to rely on the income (i.e. the family members).

And while the Netherlands is certainly dealing with a high cost of living, we’re still one of the lucky ones.

Why? Because the survey found that the Netherlands offers an average disposable income of €21,379 (spits out coffee and pats down pockets searching for mine).

How did other countries do?

Curious as to who we beat? Fair enough, see for yourself.

Ranking for disposable income Country 1 Luxembourg 2 Norway 3 Switzerland 4 Germany 5 Austria 6 Belgium 7 Netherlands 8 Denmark 9 Finland 10 Sweden

Are you surprised by this survey’s findings? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!