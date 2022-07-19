The Netherlands has one of the highest disposable incomes in Europe (cha-ching!)

NewsEconomyInternational
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Photo-of-Dutch-terrace-at-night-in-Utrecht
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/231960678/stock-photo-utrecht-netherlands-september-2017-houses.html

It’s known for great work-life balance, being home to the fifth best city in the world to live in, and has the best non-native English speakers — but if you’re looking for a monetary reason to move to the Netherlands, we have 21,000 of them.

The Netherlands has ranked as having the seventh highest disposable income in Europe. 💶

That’s higher than Sweden guys

Yep, you read that right. According to a survey carried out by the FSO, while Luxembourg, Norway, and Switzerland enjoy the top three highest disposable incomes — and let’s face it, we’re not surprised there — the Dutch actually managed quite well.

Standing proud in seventh place, the Netherlands beat other countries such as Sweden (!), Denmark (!!), and even Finland (!!!).

Ok, so how much are we talking?

Before we get to the numbers, let’s talk about where they came from. 👇

The FSO’s findings are based on a survey of 30 different European countries. As part of this study, no less than 130,000 international households and 270,000 different people were surveyed about their income.

In order to calculate disposable income, compulsory payments such as tax, health insurance, and welfare were subtracted from the participant’s gross income

This remaining number was then divided by the number of people in the household who needed to rely on the income (i.e. the family members).

And while the Netherlands is certainly dealing with a high cost of living, we’re still one of the lucky ones.

Why? Because the survey found that the Netherlands offers an average disposable income of €21,379 (spits out coffee and pats down pockets searching for mine).

How did other countries do?

Curious as to who we beat? Fair enough, see for yourself.

Ranking for disposable incomeCountry
1Luxembourg
2Norway
3Switzerland
4Germany
5Austria
6Belgium
7Netherlands
8Denmark
9Finland
10Sweden

Are you surprised by this survey’s findings? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articlePas op! Code orange issued as the Netherlands braces for 40 degrees
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Pas op! Code orange issued as the Netherlands braces for 40 degrees

It’s time to make last-minute preparations for the sweltering heat that’s coming our way. Got your ijslollies? Your portable air...
Gaelle Salem -

Latest posts

Pas op! Code orange issued as the Netherlands braces for 40 degrees

Gaelle Salem - 0
It’s time to make last-minute preparations for the sweltering heat that’s coming our way. Got your ijslollies? Your portable air cooler? You’re going to...

This new Aldi in Utrecht has no cash registers… or self-scanners

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Utrecht is opening its first Aldi supermarket, which won't have self-scanners or employees sitting at cash desks waiting to scan your groceries. We know...

Tongue twisters to trick your tongue into talking Dutch

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 3
Learning Dutch is kind of like forcing your throat to compete in the Olympic gymnastics when it's only ever played T-ball. But, as we...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X