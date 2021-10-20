Windy Wednesday: code yellow along the coast and gusts of up to 80 km per hour

We’re in for a windy day. This afternoon and evening there’ll be a code yellow weather warning along the coast due to heavy gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour.

This warning is in place for North and South Holland, Zeeland, the Wadden area and the Ijsselmeer, RTL Nieuws reports. So, if you live in one of these areas and you’re zooming around in your car this afternoon, be extra careful of the wind and that you’re not in the way of any falling tree branches. 🚙🌳

Not a day for outdoor activities

Martijn Dorrestein, a meteorologist at Buienradar, has warned of gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour this afternoon. 😳 These will be accompanied by thunderstorms. ⛈ So yeah, might want to switch that outdoor run for some yoga today. 🧘‍♀️

According to Dorrestein, the wind will temporarily decrease in strength towards the evening, but it’s not over yet. From the second half of the night, the wind will pick up again to a force of up to 90 km per hour along the coast. Coastal friends, remember to shut your windows tonight.

What are we looking at inland?

Inland the temperature will be about 17 degrees today — so actually not that cold. But there will also be gusts of wind of up to 75 kilometres per hour. Today would really be a good day to take the bus instead of your fiets (bicycle) — don’t say we didn’t warn you. 😉

Later in the evening, the wind will finally decrease and the code yellow warning will expire — just in time for another wet day tomorrow. Ah, the Netherlands. ☔️ 🇳🇱

What are your plans for this windy Wednesday? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: lucidwaters/Depositphotos

