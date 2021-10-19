Weekly update: here we go again, Dutch COVID-19 numbers see sharp increase

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from October 12 to October 19. The number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions have increased sharply, while deaths doubled over the past week.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 25,751 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a significant increase compared to last week’s report of 17,832 infections.

The percentage of positive tests also increased noticeably to 12% compared to 10.3% the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has increased significantly in the past week. This week, 48 people passed away, compared to 24 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward remained stable this week. However, admissions to the ICU showed a significant increase. The past week saw 385 new admissions to the nursing ward and 81 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 321 and 71, respectively.

Booster shots are being offered to Dutchies with immune disorders

In the past week, Dutchies who have a serious immune disorder have started receiving their invitations for a third coronavirus shot, a.k.a. a booster shot. The process of booking a jab is the same as it was for the first two.

For the time being, the Health Council doesn’t consider it necessary for the rest of the population to receive a booster shot. However, this could change if it turns out that protection against Covid-19 offered by the vaccine declines significantly over time.

A high-risk country again: the Netherlands turns red on the coronavirus map

On October 7, the Netherlands went from red to orange on the ECDC coronavirus map, meaning that the country was no longer considered ‘high-risk’. There was even hope that some provinces would soon turn green (low-risk).

However, just a week after turning orange, the Netherlands went back to red again, as the number of infections increased significantly.

Coronavirus predicted to get worse in autumn and winter

The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has predicted that the coronavirus situation will be worse than previously expected in autumn and winter.

Since September 25, some measures have been relaxed in the Netherlands and 1.5-metre distancing is no longer in effect. This has caused coronavirus numbers to spike, and the OMT has advised against further relaxation of the measures.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news and coronavirus updates.

Feature Image: IgorVetushko/Depositphotos