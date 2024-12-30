KLM flight KL1204 was forced to make an emergency landing in Oslo yesterday (Sunday, December 30) due to a loud bang and severe shaking after take-off.

In conversation with RTL Nieuws, one passenger describes the incident: “Suddenly everything started to rattle and clatter.”

Other passengers reported hearing a loud noise followed by heavy shaking, while various Norwegian news outlets claim that the pilots saw smoke billowing from the plane’s left engine.

Left engine smoke show

The pilots quickly declared an emergency landing due to hydraulic failure, diverting to Norway’s Sandefjord airport — instead of their intended destination, Amsterdam.

KLM flight #KL1204, a Boeing 737-800, veered off the right side of runway 18 after landing at Oslo Torp Sandefjord Airport.

The flight had diverted there shortly after takeoff from Oslo Airport (OSL).pic.twitter.com/SKIwHIfMBV — Aviation Safety Network (ASN) (@AviationSafety) December 28, 2024

Despite the rough descent, all 176 passengers and six crew members left the plane safely, avoiding injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing

While hydraulic failure was confirmed, the exact cause of the unsettling noise is still under investigation.

KLM’s technical team arrived in Sandefjord to join the Norwegian authorities’ investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

In the meantime, KLM has arranged a return flight for all stranded passengers.

This incident was one of three recent disruptions involving KLM flights.

Flight KL895, originally bound for Shanghai, was forced to make a U-turn near Azerbaijan and return to Schiphol, due to problems with the drinking water on board.

Meanwhile, flight KL835 was en route Bali, but only made it as far as Germany before technical issues forced it to return to the Netherlands.

