Amsterdam-bound KLM flight makes emergency landing in Oslo after alarming noise

Emergency landing leaves passengers shaken

NewsInternational
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Last updated
1 minute read
klm-plane-blue-makes-landing-in-schipol-airport-gray-skies
Feature Image: Cor Gaasbeek/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/th/photos/%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%84%E0%B8%A3%E0%B8%B7%E0%B9%88%E0%B8%AD%E0%B8%87%E0%B8%9A%E0%B8%B4%E0%B8%99-%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%9E%E0%B8%B7%E0%B9%88%E0%B8%AD%E0%B8%AA%E0%B8%A3%E0%B9%89%E0%B8%B2%E0%B8%87%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%A7%E0%B8%97%E0%B8%B5%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%94%E0%B8%B4%E0%B8%99%E0%B9%81%E0%B8%9A%E0%B8%9A-klm-2619970/

KLM flight KL1204 was forced to make an emergency landing in Oslo yesterday (Sunday, December 30) due to a loud bang and severe shaking after take-off. 

In conversation with RTL Nieuws, one passenger describes the incident: “Suddenly everything started to rattle and clatter.”

Other passengers reported hearing a loud noise followed by heavy shaking, while various Norwegian news outlets claim that the pilots saw smoke billowing from the plane’s left engine.

Left engine smoke show

The pilots quickly declared an emergency landing due to hydraulic failure, diverting to Norway’s Sandefjord airport — instead of their intended destination, Amsterdam.

Despite the rough descent, all 176 passengers and six crew members left the plane safely, avoiding injuries. 

The investigation is still ongoing

While hydraulic failure was confirmed, the exact cause of the unsettling noise is still under investigation. 

KLM’s technical team arrived in Sandefjord to join the Norwegian authorities’ investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

In the meantime, KLM has arranged a return flight for all stranded passengers.

This incident was one of three recent disruptions involving KLM flights.

Flight KL895, originally bound for Shanghai, was forced to make a U-turn near Azerbaijan and return to Schiphol, due to problems with the drinking water on board.

Meanwhile, flight KL835 was en route Bali, but only made it as far as Germany before technical issues forced it to return to the Netherlands. 

Dig what you’re reading? Get more of it! Join our WhatsApp channel or Instagram broadcast to get the latest news straight to your pocket. ⚡️

Feature Image:Pixabay
Previous article
Stormy NYE ahead: Rain and code yellow winds to hit the Netherlands
Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

Stormy NYE ahead: Rain and code yellow winds to hit the Netherlands

Helaas, it looks like Dutch weather is determined to ring the new year in with a bang — or, rather,...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

Stormy NYE ahead: Rain and code yellow winds to hit the Netherlands

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Helaas, it looks like Dutch weather is determined to ring the new year in with a bang — or, rather, a code yellow weather...

This bank is offering 6% interest on savings in January: here’s how you can benefit

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
This past year has seen interest rates at many Dutch banks linger at around 1.5%, meaning our savings have had little room to grow....

The Dutch sent 5.3 Tikkies per second in 2024 (and we’re not at all surprised)

Beatrice Scali 🇮🇹 - 0
Whoops, they did it again! Dutch people have once more broken their record for the amount of money exchanged via Tikkie in one year:...

It's happening