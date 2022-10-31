Record-breaking warm October is leading to a freezing November

Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Did you enjoy the weather in the past few days? We’re glad! Because the autumn temperature is over.

It’s the end of the postcard-perfect, Instagram-picture-shooting-autumn leaves temperatures: November will bring chilly weather to the Netherlands.

In the coming days, temperatures will drop, so it’s time to find your winter coat.

The stereotype of Dutch weather

It looks like the Dutchies will have something to talk about in the following days because the weather will continually change. 

“Especially during the morning hours, it is mainly cloudy, and a rain zone is moving northeast over the country. After that, several loose showers will be brought in with a strong south-westerly wind,” writes Roosmarijn Knol on Weerplaza.

Two-woman-with-umbrellas-walking-along-a-raony-canal-street-in-Amsterdam
According to the meteorologist, this is a typical November. However, with the warm weather of the past weeks, it will be much harder to get used to it. 

Record-breaking temperatures

Overall, the Netherlands has had quite a warm year so far. With the temperature of the past few days, 2022 has already become one of the warmest years yet. (Um, yikes!) 

The measurements started in 1901; since then, only 2003 and 2018 have been warmer than this year, according to AD

Energy prices: here we come! 

So far, it has been easier to manage without heating and save some money on the crazy expensive energy bills

READ MORE: All you need to know about the Dutch energy subsidy and price cap

But it looks like the weather won’t support our bills anymore, so it’s time to spend that €380 energy compensation from the government. 

What is your ultimate technique to get through the winter? Tell us in the comments! 

Dutch Quirk 29: Wave goodbye until they can't see someone anymore
