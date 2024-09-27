Got plans? Prepare for code yellow and A LOT of rain

Happy Friday! 👀

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Don’t you just love it when a long work week ends with torrential downpours worthy of a weather warning? No? Well… let’s try to give this a positive spin for you.

According to Weeronline, the KNMI is warning of strong gusts of wind and rain in coastal provinces across the Netherlands today.

In fact, winds will be so strong that a code yellow weather warning has been issued.

Think of it as a chance to blast away your problems

The goal for today is to stay indoors where everything is nice, cosy, and weather warning-free.

However, should you find that your life requires you to be out in this horrific weather, try and think of it as a good opportunity to uitwaaien.

With the wind reaching speeds of 75 to 100 kilometres per hour, imagine it as a therapeutic method whereby the week’s problems are simply blasted away.

@dutchreview It’s one of those days 😭 #windy #netherlands #holland #dutchweather #summer #expatlife #livinginthenetherlands #dutchreview ♬ son original – le_spotteur_TK

With a splash of cleansing rain

And you know what really adds to the feeling of a good therapeutic cleanse? Rain.

Which means you’re one lucky son of a mum, because the morning will start with heavy showers moving from the coast across the west and northwest of the country.

Those of us living inland will have to endure some sunshine at the start of the day (yuck!), but fear not, by the afternoon, the entire country will enjoy heavy showers — and, of course, some moderate to strong winds.

Another plus? You won’t have to worry about breaking a sweat under all your rain gear. Temperatures will keep you nice and cool, sitting between 11 and 15 degrees.

Ahhh, the joys of autumn in the Netherlands — (did someone just sneeze on me!?)

Feature Image:Depositphotos
