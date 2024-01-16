This airline will soon offer direct trains from Amsterdam to two major European airports

Holidays, here we come! 🚄✈️

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Ever found a great deal for a flight only to be disappointed by the fact that it’s departing from abroad? Well, your life is about to get easier.

Corendon, a Turkish airline which mainly operates from Schiphol Airport, has big plans: it wants to start running trains to two major airports abroad.

First, they’re eyeing Brussels (Belgium), but later down the line, they want to operate in Düsseldorf (Germany) as well.

Skip the hassle, start the holiday

The intention of Corendon’s train expansion? To bring travellers from abroad to some of their most popular flights.

Corendon wants to save passengers the headache of getting to an airport abroad. “The vacation is supposed to start on the train,” CEO Atilay Uslu tells De Telegraaf. 💺🧳

That means no more riding on a regular train with a 20-kilogram suitcase and no more paying €200 for a week of parking at the airport.

So, how could we benefit from this? Well, Corendon flights leave Brussels and Düsseldorf to sunny destinations daily — in Spain, Turkey, Egypt, Greece, and Morocco.

But it also works the other way around: “We [also] want to bring travellers from Belgium to Schiphol in connection with our flights from Amsterdam to Curaçao,” Uslu tells De Telegraaf.

After the holiday, a train brings tourists back home.

Not a regular international train

Now, if you’re thinking: “Great, I can skip the Eurostar and travel to Brussels with Corendon,” I have to disappoint you.

READ MORE | 17 places you can get to by TRAIN from the Netherlands

The Corendon trains will not drive on a regular timetable where anyone can just step on. Instead, they will only be offered in package deals that also include a flight.

For now, it is unsure when exactly we can expect Corendon’s international train connections to start running.

Would you make use of Corendon’s train packages? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Mental healthcare in the Netherlands: all you need to know for 2024
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with all things Dutch as much as she did. After having lived the big-city life in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she's now a local of charming little Leiden. When she's not desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

