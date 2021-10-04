Hundreds of thousands of Dutch pets may have found forever homes during the pandemic

After the massive surge of people obtaining pets during the coronavirus pandemic, the much-feared peak of animal returns is, so far, low.

With an increase of 200,000 in the number of both cats and dogs being welcomed to new homes in the Netherlands by the end of 2020, a concern was looming regarding the future of these animals once coronavirus measures relax.

However, those fears have not amounted, with Dutchies continuing to love their furry best-friends almost 18 months into the pandemic, according to Nu.nl. 🐾🤟

“As far as we can judge now, the big feared ‘dump peak’ is not forthcoming,” says Animal Protection spokesperson Dik Nagtegaal. “When it comes to dogs and cats, the number has not increased compared to the year before corona.”

Fur-ever and ever

The representatives of 300 small and large animal organizations and shelters throughout the country, The DierenLot Foundation, confirmed that the only increase in animal returns involved rodents, rabbits, and kittens this summer. 🐇🐁

Some returns are not unusual for the summer season however, “we do not dare to attribute this trend to corona,” explains Nagtegaal, as there’s a natural peak of returns of specific animals such as kittens observed every year around the summer.

Feature Image: Morrison_rus/Depositphotos