Extreme protest against coronavirus measures in Amsterdam featured life-size gallows

Approximately 25,000 people gathered in Dam Square in Amsterdam on Sunday to protest the coronavirus measures. A life-size gallows and Jewish stars were featured in the demonstration.

The gallows, a structure used to hang were intended for the health minister of the Netherlands, Hugo de Jonge, reports NU.nl. The Jewish stars represented people who believe they are “being treated like Jewish people during the Holocaust.” 🙄

Voor het Paleis op de Dam staat nu een galg, volgens deze tweep 'voor Hugo de Jonge'. Ook bij de bestorming van het Capitool was een galg opgericht, voor vicepresident Mike Pence.#3oktoberAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/dZd3iW6nfN — Rudy Bouma 🧑‍💻🎦📺 (@rudybouma) October 3, 2021

Signs like “Unvaccinated lives matter” and “QR goes too far” were also paraded by attendants.

Thousands in attendance

It’s the second protest of this magnitude against the coronavirus measures in the Netherlands. Protestors were mainly objecting to the Dutch corona pass, a QR code that grants entry into many restaurants and other public places and allows travel.

The organiser of the protest, Michel Reijinga, told NU.nl, “We are fighting for new, good, fair politics, although the latter seems to be the most difficult. The introduction of the medical passport and the associated QR code are the icing on the cake of the already scandalous disproportionate corona policy. This must stop.”

The police made two arrests: one for insulting a police officer and another for setting off fireworks.

