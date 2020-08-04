It has been confirmed that 76 people have tested positive for coronavirus after flying into Schiphol Airport between June 1 and July 30. A further 26 infected passengers travelled through Eindhoven airport since June 1.

A GGD spokesperson confirmed to Het Parool that the number of passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus after travelling through Schiphol has increased to 76. This follows a previous report on July 17 which claimed that 38 flights carrying infected passengers had flown into Schiphol airport between June 1 and mid-July.

Contracted while flying?

The figures are based on those who tested positive for coronavirus no more than two days after travelling. However, the GGD spokesperson has clarified that the passengers may not have been infected on the plane but may have instead encountered the virus “on the way home from Schiphol.”

Multiple Airports

The majority of infected passengers have travelled through Schiphol Airport. However, positive coronavirus cases have been traced back to airports throughout the Netherlands, including Eindhoven and Rotterdam The Hague Airport.

Details surrounding the flights on which travellers tested positive have not been disclosed, but the GGD has performed contact tracing based on seat numbers and the corona patients confirmed infected. Passengers who were considered to be at risk due to their proximity were also told to isolate themselves and monitor their symptoms.

Rise to be expected

Unfortunately, the rise in numbers is to be expected. “The holiday has only just started here, so we expect an increase in the coming weeks,” a spokesperson for the GGD has told Het Parool.

The RIVM has reported that as of July 1, the international travel history of those who test positive for coronavirus has been recorded. In the past week, 218 of those who tested positive for coronavirus had travelled abroad within 14 days of being infected. However, that is not to say for certain that the virus was contracted while abroad.

Ad

Furthermore, there has been difficulty in enforcing corona regulations with some passengers refusing to wear face masks due to the hassle. For example, last week a fight broke out on a plane after a man refused to wear a face mask.

Whilst a rise in corona cases is to be expected during the holiday season. It is important to abide by corona regulations while travelling through airports. How do you feel about air travel during a pandemic? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Skitterphoto/Pexels