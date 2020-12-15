Even though department stores have been classified as non-essential businesses, HEMA is staying open, much to the joy of Dutchies.

The chain sells everything under the sun, from clothing to Christmas ornaments, cake to sausage — and it’s in the cake and sausage that they have found their precious loophole. “We are the largest pastry shop in the Netherlands,” says a spokesperson for the company.

The popular chain store usually buys wholesale cakes and sells them on. With this popular service, the shop would normally be delivering over 1,500 cakes across the Netherlands today, the NOS reports.

Bakery items and other products

HEMA will continue to sell personal care products, food, coffee, and wine, along with their bakery items. The department store is still in consultation with the government to determine exactly which products can and can’t be sold.

“We think in this way we can relieve supermarkets and spread the crowds more,” the spokesperson said. “We don’t want queues or crowds in the shops. In multi-storey stores, only the ground floor remains open.” He explains that some shelves have been cordoned off with ribbons.

Feature Image: Donald Trung/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0