The Netherlands ranks 75th in the world for the quality of its coronavirus approach, according to new research from Australia. New Zealand ranks number one. The study explored how 98 countries have managed the pandemic to date.

The researchers looked at six criteria: the number of infections, confirmed deaths, confirmed cases per million people; infections as a proportion of tests; and tests per thousand people. “Collectively, these indicators point to how well or poorly countries have managed the pandemic in the 36 weeks that followed their hundredth confirmed case of COVID-19.”

Each country received an average score out of 100. New Zealand scored 94.4. Vietnam, Taiwan, and Thailand follow. According to researchers, these countries took a tough approach to eliminate the virus early on.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, weighed in at just 33.5, followed closely by Russia.

Brazil is managing the virus the worst, with a score of 4.3. They are followed by Mexico, Colombia, Iran, and the United States.

Policy choices and political circumstances

The study concludes that “systemic factors alone — a society’s regional provenance, political system, economic development, or size — cannot account fully for the differences observed in global crisis responses.”

The results identify some of the strengths and vulnerabilities in the way different countries are prepared to deal with a public policy challenge of this scale. “But policy choices and political circumstances of the day appear to be just as important in shaping national responses to the pandemic.”

Ad

How do you think the Netherlands is managing the pandemic? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock.com