Netherlands will have an evening lockdown for three weeks from Sunday

Prepare your banana bread pans, ladies and gents: the Netherlands lockdown is about to get a whole lot more intense.

As of Sunday 28 November, restaurants, cafes, non-essential shops, cinemas, theatres, museums, amusement parks, gyms, and amateur sports will be forced to close after 5 PM. The reports come from inside sources close to The Hague to the NOS.

The new measures are planned to last for three weeks — but we all saw how that went last year.

Schools will be allowed to stay open under the incoming measures, although Group Six and higher will need to wear a mask in the hallways.

Why new measures?

Well, it’s not for fun. Dutch coronavirus numbers have been on a steady increase, with over 153,000 infections reported over the 7-day period until last Tuesday.

All the measures will be formally announced at tonight’s press conference from 7 PM. Want to know what happened? Follow DutchReview for all of the latest Dutch coronavirus news, as it happens.

Feature Image: Romrodinka/Depositphotos