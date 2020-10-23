The Netherlands has breached the 10,000 coronavirus cases per day mark. As of 10 AM, 10,007 more positive COVID-19 cases were registered by the RIVM. This is a jump of 726 people from yesterday’s report.

The Randstad is the supplier of most of these cases with the highest numbers being found in Amsterdam (743), Rotterdam (558) and The Hague (349). These cities have been the highest suppliers for a while now.

Hospitalizations

The number of people being hospitalised with coronavirus is now higher than the number of those who are being discharged. The NOS reports that 248 more people have been brought into nursing wards across the country. This is 10 more than yesterday.

The number of people admitted to the ICU is slightly down with 43 new patients. This is 13 fewer than yesterday.

These numbers bring the grand total of coronavirus patients in the hospital up to 2,073. Of this number, 472 patients are in the ICU.

Deaths

The Number of deaths for the past few days has been far above the weekly average. According to the RIVM, the past seven days measure an average of 37 deaths per day.

However, yesterday saw 46 deaths and today’s number has been registered as 47. This number may in fact be higher given that there is usually a delay of a few days when registering deaths. This is due to the fact that GGDs are under immense pressure.

Stricter measures?

The government has met today to further discuss coronavirus in the Netherlands. Experts have come forward to argue for a complete two week lockdown.

However, the Minister for Justice and Security claims that the Netherlands has already imposed “very strict” measures. We must simply wait to see the results.

Feature Image: Tai’s Captures/Unsplash