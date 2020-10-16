The Dutch government released a series of new measures on Tuesday, October 13, to combat the country’s rapidly increasing number of coronavirus infections. Along with this new package, they have presented a long-term strategy, or roadmap, for managing the crisis.

This roadmap categorises regional risk into four different levels: caution, concern, serious, or very serious. Each level has corresponding measures recommended along with it.

The recommendations are to be considered in addition to the government’s basic rules, such as hand washing, maintaining 1.5 metres distance, wearing a mask on public transportation, and staying at home if symptoms are present.

Every Monday, RIVM calculates the risk level of each region. The ‘very serious’ level of risk level now applies to eight different safety regions.

Risk levels

Level 1: “caution”

Less than 50 positive tests per 100,000 inhabitants in one week. The situation is manageable. Vulnerable groups must remain alert.

Reservations are required in restaurants and bars, people must sit in fixed seats, and undergo a check call.

Reservations are required at events.

At a funeral, a maximum of 100 people are allowed inside and 250 people outside.

Work from home whenever possible.

Face masks must be worn in stores.

Level 2: “concern”

More than 50 positive tests per 100,000 inhabitants in one week. The situation is moving in a negative direction and the existing approach must be strengthened.

For home visits, a maximum of six people from another household are allowed.

For meetings and events, a reservation is needed. A maximum of 60 people are allowed inside and 80 people outside.

Restaurants and bars must be closed by 1 AM with no new guests after midnight.

Limit travel.

For weddings, a maximum of 60 guests may be indoors or 80 guests outdoors.

At a funeral, a maximum of 100 people may be inside and 250 people outside.

Designated shopping hours for elderly and vulnerable people.

Level 3: “serious”

More than 150 positive tests per 100,000 inhabitants in one week. Severe measures are needed to prevent further escalation and return to a manageable situation.

Ad

Group size no larger than four in public.

For home visits, a maximum of three guests per household.

For meetings and events, a reservation is required, and a maximum of 30 people inside and 40 people outside.

No shopping in the evenings, except for food sales.

Weddings may have a maximum of 30 guests.

At a funeral, a maximum of 100 people are allowed inside and 250 people outside.

All restaurants and bars close at 10 PM with last entry at 9 PM.

Level 4: “very serious”

More than 250 positive test results per 100,000 inhabitants in one week. A very large number of people are infectious and more severe national measures are needed. Contact tracing is no longer effective.

Groups of no more than four people in public.

For home visits, a maximum of three people from another household, and a maximum of three guests per day.

Ban on events.

A maximum of 30 people is indoors for meetings.

Restaurants and bars are closed.

No amateur sports for both youth and adults. Changing rooms and sports canteens will be closed.

A maximum of four people may train together, with the exception of anyone under 18 years old.

Weddings may have a maximum of 30 guests.

At a funeral, a maximum of 100 people are allowed inside and 250 people outside.

Ban on sale of soft drugs and alcohol after 8 p.m.

From that point on, there is also a prohibition on consuming or possessing soft drugs or alcohol in public.

Lockdown

A lockdown may be necessary if the coronavirus spread exceeds what is manageable under the level 4 restrictions. In that case,

A maximum of two people may go out.

No home visits, stay home.

Meetings are not allowed.

There are no events.

A maximum of 30 people may be present at weddings.

Bars and restaurants are closed.

Indoor sports are prohibited. A maximum of two people may exercise together at a distance outside.

Changing rooms at sports clubs will be closed.

Only necessary travel at home and abroad.

At a funeral, a maximum of 100 people are allowed inside and 250 people outside.

Education in MBO, HBO, and WO online only.

What do you think of the cabinet’s new roadmap? Do you think these measures will be effective? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image: United Nations/Unsplash