Weekly update: half a million infections but fewer deaths and hospitalisations

The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from January 25 to February 1. The number of hospitalizations has increased while the number of deaths has also slightly increased.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 530,015 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a significant increase compared to last week’s report of 366,120 infections.

The percentage of positive tests has increased, with 56.1% of people testing positive compared to 45.4% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications rose slightly compared to the past week. This week, 66 people passed away, compared to 61 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward and the ICU have both increased. The past week saw 978 new admissions to the nursing ward and 78 new patients in the ICU.

The previous week , there were 790 patients and 65 patients respectively.

Dutch cabinet not to enforce 2G measures

The Netherlands will not enforce the controversial 2G policy, which bans unvaccinated people from entering places where a corona pass is required, for the time being. The new Health Minister, Ernst Kuipers, has postponed the bill, reports the NOS.

Dutch society re-opens

On January 25, the Dutch cabinet announced the re-opening of society, after a few months of a hard lockdown. This means that bars, cafés, restaurants, cinemas, museums, gyms, and non-essential shops are open!

Large-scale events like concerts may also take place again in the lowlands. However, indoor events have a maximum capacity of 1,250 visitors and outdoor events may host a third of their normal capacity.

Sports competitions may also resume outside of your own club.

Coronapass to expire for half a million non-boosted Dutch people on Friday

Around 540,000 people in the Netherlands are at risk of losing their QR code by Friday due to not receiving their booster shot. According to new corona pass rules, if you were infected with coronavirus 180 days ago or if it’s been nine months since your second dose, then you must get a booster shot.

This policy applies to all EU member countries and also applies to people with a paper corona pass.

Not having a valid corona pass may mean extra testing and/or a mandatory quarantine when traveling.

Furthermore, the corona pass will be valid for an unlimited time for those who received a booster shot. As previously mentioned, those with only a second dose only have a valid corona pass for nine months.

Feature Image: Marushy99/Depositphotos

