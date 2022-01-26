Coronapass valid for nine months after second shot, unlimited after booster jab

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
If you’re still thinking about whether to get your booster, here’s a compelling reason: a new amendment proposes to make your coronapass valid for only 270 days after the second shot.

The amendment also suggests that the coronavirus recovery certificate will be valid for 180 days as well. However, the certificate will be valid for an unlimited time after the booster shot, reports NU.nl.

The House of Representatives still has to agree to this new amendment.

Following European standards

The previous Minister of HealthHugo de Jonge announced that he wanted to align the Netherlands with EU standards. Now, the coronapass is not valid indefinitely until February 1 but only until nine months after the second shot.

The current Dutch health minister Ernst Kuipers agrees with this approach — the coronapass will become valid for an unlimited time if one gets their booster shot.

Many people have their coronapass’ on paper instead of digitally in the form of a QR code. 📃 Up to 1.2 million people have paper statements issued by their healthcare providers.

The validity of these paper statements will also change. The current paper proofs will expire on April 1 to be replaced by new paper proofs that will be valid for 90 days.

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
