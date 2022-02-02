Dutch snack bar Wendy’s won’t get millions from American chain

Image: wolterke/Depositphotos

Hey, remember when we talked about a Dutch snack bar called Wendy’s suing the American fast-food chain with the same name? Well, we have more tea on that. 🍵

Back in November, the Zeeland snack bar won a legal battle against the American chain for trademark rights. As a result, the American Wendy’s can’t continue with its plan to expand into the Benelux region.

In a case that had been ongoing for decades, the Den Bosch judge ruled in favour of the snack bar. Yay for the little guy! 👏🏼

However, while the snack bar owner did win this particular legal battle, his luck seems to have run out, reports the NOS.

No millions

The snack bar owner, Raymond Warrens, demanded €6.5 million from the American company because they infringed on his trademark rights with Wendy’s Netherlands BV and Wendy’s Netherlands Holdings BV.

However, the fast-food giant uses both subsidiaries not for the purpose of selling fast food, but rather for internal purposes, which is why the judge did not rule in favour of Warrens.

In the end, Warrens gets to keep the name and the American Wendy’s cannot expand into the Benelux region. Unfortunately for Warrens, though, he doesn’t get to make it rain. 💸

What do you think about the Dutch snack bar not receiving millions from the fast-food giant? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: wolterke/Depositphotos

Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics.

