Caught coronavirus? Your QR code will now be valid for a year in the Netherlands

Farah Al Mazouni
https://depositphotos.com/363315800/stock-photo-code-scanning-coronavirus-quarantine-hand.html

Suffering from coronavirus? We have one piece of good news to cheer you up — your proof of recovery QR code will now be valid for an entire year in the Netherlands.

When you have recovered from coronavirus in the Netherlands, you are given a QR code that can be used as a corona pass. Up until recently, this code could be used for up to 180 days.

Now, this has been extended to 365 days based on the Outbreak Management Team’s (OMT) latest advice.

In October, the OMT clarified that coronavirus antibodies are effective in 90% of people who were previously infected within one year after their recovery. Meaning, it made sense for the issued coronavirus certificates’ expiration date to be extended as well.

Only valid in the Netherlands

This year-long extension is only valid within the Netherlands, however, so don’t be running to the airport just yet! The recovery QR codes will maintain a 180 day validity period outside the Netherlands in accordance with the current European policy, RTL Nieuws reports.

Do you already have the old 180 day QR code? You can now extend its validity through the CoronaCheck App.

Re-infection?

But as we all know by now, just because you got the virus (or were vaccinated) doesn’t mean complete and utter immunity, while we wish it wasn’t the case — breakthroughs can still happen.

According to the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), the possibility of reinfection is still on the table, however, it is not as common.

The percentage of reinfection is about 1% to 2% and “people who get re-infected generally seem to get less seriously ill,” says the RIVM.

What do you think of the latest extension on the Dutch QR code? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: artliyc@gmail.com/Depositphotos

Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

