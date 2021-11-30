Dodging restrictions: Dutch youths are crossing the German border to party

NewsPolitics & Society
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
young-people-party-dancing-silhouettes
Image: pressmaster/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/55474203/stock-photo-friends-dancing-at-party.html

People will do whatever it takes to get a good feestje on! Dutch youths are crossing the border into Germany on the weekends to party.

These youths will rent party buses from the Twente area and go into Germany on the weekends because the clubs are open longer there, reports the NOS.

In the Netherlands, going to a club or a discotheque is not possible right now because of the evening lockdown. The solution? Just cross the border, apparently! 🙄

German clubs open until 4:00

“We like to go out and we can go out late, until 4:00. We have a QR-code so we believe that we’re prepared and that’s responsible enough,” said one Dutch partygoer. 🤡

Local bus companies don’t seem to have an issue with taking the kids to Germany.

Mike Mensik, a bus driver from Fietex, said that giving bus rides to these kids is his only form of income at the moment, apart from a few day rides until 20:00.

The Twente security region are pissed

The Twente security region is not happy with the Dutch youth or with the bus drivers who are willing to take them across the border.

“You have a societal responsibility. You know what the situation is at this moment with the virus. If you want to earn income, I would say not right now, and not like this,” said the chairman of the security region.

What do you think about Dutch youths going to party in Germany? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: pressmaster/Depositphotos

Previous article4 things that are hard to find in the Netherlands
Next articleCaught coronavirus? Your QR code will now be valid for a year in the Netherlands
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Sustainable housing: Dutch companies want to build more wooden houses

The Dutch construction industry emphasises that more houses will need to be built using wood if the Netherlands is to...
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #46: Never close their curtains

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
It's happened to the best of us. You're walking along, innocently minding your own business, your eyes absent-mindedly turn towards a window and BAM...

Sustainable housing: Dutch companies want to build more wooden houses

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
The Dutch construction industry emphasises that more houses will need to be built using wood if the Netherlands is to achieve its climate goals,...

Caught coronavirus? Your QR code will now be valid for a year in the Netherlands

Farah Al Mazouni -
Suffering from coronavirus? We have one piece of good news to cheer you up — your proof of recovery QR code will now be...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X