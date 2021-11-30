Dodging restrictions: Dutch youths are crossing the German border to party

People will do whatever it takes to get a good feestje on! Dutch youths are crossing the border into Germany on the weekends to party.

These youths will rent party buses from the Twente area and go into Germany on the weekends because the clubs are open longer there, reports the NOS.

In the Netherlands, going to a club or a discotheque is not possible right now because of the evening lockdown. The solution? Just cross the border, apparently! 🙄

German clubs open until 4:00

“We like to go out and we can go out late, until 4:00. We have a QR-code so we believe that we’re prepared and that’s responsible enough,” said one Dutch partygoer. 🤡

Local bus companies don’t seem to have an issue with taking the kids to Germany.

Mike Mensik, a bus driver from Fietex, said that giving bus rides to these kids is his only form of income at the moment, apart from a few day rides until 20:00.

The Twente security region are pissed

The Twente security region is not happy with the Dutch youth or with the bus drivers who are willing to take them across the border.

“You have a societal responsibility. You know what the situation is at this moment with the virus. If you want to earn income, I would say not right now, and not like this,” said the chairman of the security region.

Feature Image: pressmaster/Depositphotos