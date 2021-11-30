Sustainable housing: Dutch companies want to build more wooden houses

NewsEnvironmentPolitics & Society
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
eco-friendly-wooden-houses-solar-panels-newly-constructed-almere-netherlands
Image: photoweges/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/354092258/stock-photo-eco-friendly-modern-houses-in.html

The Dutch construction industry emphasises that more houses will need to be built using wood if the Netherlands is to achieve its climate goals, reports the NOS.

Some smaller companies with a focus on sustainable construction have advocated for wooden houses for a long time but now the big players are finally jumping on the sustainable bandwagon. 💃

The Royal BAM Group (the largest construction company in the Netherlands based on revenue) are building a factory that’ll produce 1,000 wooden homes per year in 2025.

Heijmans — another major construction company with headquarters in the Netherlands — is also planning to increase its production of wooden houses.

Better late than never

Tony Mol from the construction company Startblock tells the NOS that even though their support comes rather late, “it’s fantastic that the big builders are now also joining in.”

According to Mol, the move towards wooden houses has been happening slowly over the past 15 years, so the sustainable innovation didn’t come from the large construction companies (are we surprised?). Nevertheless, he now sees them as “partners who can help solve the need.”

What need is that? Well, the Netherlands has to invest more in timber construction to build a more sustainable future. 🏡

Why should we move to wooden houses?

According to TU Delft researcher, Pablo van der Lugt, the production of concrete and cement releases “an insane amount of CO2” and resultingly, “about 7% of global emissions come from cement production.”

However, “wood stores CO2 during growth. And during production, there are much fewer emissions than with concrete.” 🙌

The downside to timber production is that it’s more expensive than concrete due to increases in the price of wood. Van der Lugt is nevertheless optimistic. He expects the prices of wood to fall again soon since “the wood we use in the Netherlands comes from sustainably managed coniferous forests in Europe. More is being added quickly, about 300,000 football fields per year.”

Additionally, he mentions the possibility of taxing concrete production to make it less attractive. 💁‍♂️

Before we all pack up and move to Swedish log cabins, 🎒 it’s important to know that one: wooden houses don’t have to look like cabins, and two: concrete houses won’t completely vanish from the Dutch cityscape. Rather, Van der Lugt explains that “about half of the housing construction can eventually be made with wood.”

What do you think of this move by Dutch construction companies? And would you move to a wooden house? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: photoweges/Depositphotos

Previous articleCaught coronavirus? Your QR code will now be valid for a year in the Netherlands
Next articleDutch Quirk #46: Never close their curtains
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Caught coronavirus? Your QR code will now be valid for a year in the Netherlands

Suffering from coronavirus? We have one piece of good news to cheer you up — your proof of recovery QR...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #46: Never close their curtains

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
It's happened to the best of us. You're walking along, innocently minding your own business, your eyes absent-mindedly turn towards a window and BAM...

Sustainable housing: Dutch companies want to build more wooden houses

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
The Dutch construction industry emphasises that more houses will need to be built using wood if the Netherlands is to achieve its climate goals,...

Caught coronavirus? Your QR code will now be valid for a year in the Netherlands

Farah Al Mazouni -
Suffering from coronavirus? We have one piece of good news to cheer you up — your proof of recovery QR code will now be...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X