The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands of Monday the 4th of May (it’s also remembrance day in the Netherlands)

As of today, there are 199 more official cases since the last count, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands to 40,770.

There have been 42 new hospitalizations, bringing the total to 11,037.

Unfortunately, there have been 26 more deaths, bringing the number of casualties due to the virus to 5,082. There’s usually a delay in the reporting of the numbers, so one can expect the numbers to be a bit higher on Tuesday.

Here’s an overview of some other coronavirus related news in the Netherlands:

Dutch municipality hires ‘1.5-metre coach’ to help businesses survive during social distancing

The current measure of 1.5-metre social distancing is not always easy to follow, especially in places where lots of people gather, such as stores and supermarkets. In order to ease with the process, Nunspeet, a municipality in Gelderland, has decided to hire someone as a 1,5-metre coach.

The coach will be responsible for helping businesses sort out all the logistics of social distancing. Examples of this include where to place stickers on the ground to mark the distance, how to implement contactless payments and so forth.

1.5m society: Amsterdam restaurant to offer four-course meal in individual glasshouses

Another measure of adaptation we have recently seen in regards to social distancing comes from a restaurant in Amsterdam. In order to safely host their guests, the restaurant has decided to install outside some small glasshouses.

The glasshouse can host up to three clients and they help by protecting both the workers in the restaurant as well as other customers. This is, for now, a trial stage, but if it all goes well, the restaurant wants to bring in bigger glasshouses for families.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva