Construction workers to lose 40,000 jobs over two years

The construction sector is predicted by the EIB to suffer more over the next two years than it did in the 2008 financial crash. The sector will contract due to cancelled or postponed investment plans, as well as a loss of confidence in the economy, especially on the part of entrepreneurs. Although construction work is still going ahead for now, the effects of the coronacrisis on the sector are likely to only truly come into effect after a few months.

Rutte tells Dutchies to stay at home this weekend

As sunny, warm weather is predicted this weekend, Rutte and the cabinet are concerned that Dutchies will stop adhering to the social distancing rules. In a press conference yesterday evening, Rutte reminded Dutchies to stay at home this weekend, and warned off Belgian and German tourists.

Survey shows that 99% of Dutchies are keeping to the 1.5m distance rule

A survey released this morning by the I&O Research bureau in collaboration with the University of Twente gave us some good news. 99% of Dutchies are keeping to the 1.5 meter distance rule, 97% are washing their hands more often, and 93% are trying to stay at home as much as possible. The survey also had some other interesting results, including the fact that young people are finding it hardest to be alone under the social distance regulations.

Government has plan to get laptops to low income children

The Ministry of Education, Culture and Science has allocated a fund of €2.5 million (starting March 20) for the distribution of laptops to children from lower income backgrounds. The aim of this initiative is to allow them to follow the online education in place due to the coronavirus restrictions. This is because many families in the Netherlands may not have access to computers let alone internet connections, both of which are crucial to facilitating online education. The goal is to ensure that all students can access the necessary resources.

