The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands. The new number is 15,723 cases. This is an increase of 1,026 cases since yesterday’s count, with 148 more deaths (total: 1,487) and 502 more hospitalisations (6,286 in total).
For what it’s worth, that’s fewer deaths and hospitalisations than yesterday: but it’s important to remember that the numbers might be off by a bit, as the RIVM itself also has reported. Testing is not widespread enough to give us a good idea of how many people are infected, and recoveries are not currently being recorded. Furthermore, deaths and hospitalisations are not always reported on the day they occur.
What is important is the number of intensive care units that are left, because having enough capacity is crucial to stopping unnecessary deaths. Currently, there are 1,400 beds available across the country, with 1,191 being filled yesterday. There should be 1,600 beds available soon. The Netherlands also has an agreement with Germany, which will take some of our IC patients if we run out of beds.
Today 1273 patients related to the #coronavirus are on the intensive care. The reserved capacity is supposed to be increased 1600 soon.
The graph shows the theoretical framework of 'flattening the curve' applied to the Dutch scenario. #coronavirusNL #covid19NL pic.twitter.com/1XguwXcjpY
— TAG (@itsTAGofficial) April 2, 2020
Construction workers to lose 40,000 jobs over two years
The construction sector is predicted by the EIB to suffer more over the next two years than it did in the 2008 financial crash. The sector will contract due to cancelled or postponed investment plans, as well as a loss of confidence in the economy, especially on the part of entrepreneurs. Although construction work is still going ahead for now, the effects of the coronacrisis on the sector are likely to only truly come into effect after a few months.
Rutte tells Dutchies to stay at home this weekend
As sunny, warm weather is predicted this weekend, Rutte and the cabinet are concerned that Dutchies will stop adhering to the social distancing rules. In a press conference yesterday evening, Rutte reminded Dutchies to stay at home this weekend, and warned off Belgian and German tourists.
Survey shows that 99% of Dutchies are keeping to the 1.5m distance rule
A survey released this morning by the I&O Research bureau in collaboration with the University of Twente gave us some good news. 99% of Dutchies are keeping to the 1.5 meter distance rule, 97% are washing their hands more often, and 93% are trying to stay at home as much as possible. The survey also had some other interesting results, including the fact that young people are finding it hardest to be alone under the social distance regulations.
Government has plan to get laptops to low income children
The Ministry of Education, Culture and Science has allocated a fund of €2.5 million (starting March 20) for the distribution of laptops to children from lower income backgrounds. The aim of this initiative is to allow them to follow the online education in place due to the coronavirus restrictions. This is because many families in the Netherlands may not have access to computers let alone internet connections, both of which are crucial to facilitating online education. The goal is to ensure that all students can access the necessary resources.
Follow the DutchReview Facebook page for more updates on the coronacrisis.
Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva