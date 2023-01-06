Delivery man parks in front of Schiphol, leaves engine running, and jumps out to…catch a plane?

Last night, a special alarm went off at Schipol airport after a delivery van full of packages was parked with the engine running in front of the entrance to Departure Hall 3. 

There was no trace of the driver until the military force police found out that the man had simply decided to say “doei” to the Netherlands and boarded a plane, reports AD.nl

Legit, he just didn’t come back. Like, what?

A turn of events

It’s not abnormal for couriers to briefly park their vehicle in front of the departure halls to deliver a package — they just normally leave afterwards.

According to a spokesperson of the Dutch military police, footage revealed that the delivery person had no intention of returning to his vehicle (or, we guess, his job).

He left quietly for customs, got on the plane, and, just like that: took off for a holiday. ✈️

“Perhaps he thought this was a convenient way to park his vehicle,” chuckled the spokesperson. To be fair, the parking costs at Schiphol are pretty criminal anyway.

READ MORE | Good news! Two Dutch airports to compensate passengers who missed flights

No criminal offence 

According to the military police, the courier did nothing criminal except that he was not allowed to park in that section. That’s a problem that needs to be sorted out between the driver and his boss. 

Oh, speaking of the boss: the owner of the cargo company was unaware of his employee’s travel plans and had to pick up the van and move it himself. 😬

As for the driver’s motivation behind the incident? Yep, that remains entirely unclear. We can only hope he’s sipping cocktails on a tropical island somewhere to make it worth it. 🍸

Feature Image:KMar Politiedienst Schipol/Twitter
