This “affordable” solar-powered Dutch car just hit the market, and it looks promising af

NewsEconomyEnvironmentFeatured
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Image of a white, solar-powered electric car by the company 'Lightyear'
Image: Lightyear

Besides LeydenJar, another Dutch company is killing the game at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas: electric car producer, Lightyear.

The high-tech company has just opened the waitlist for its brand-new solar-powered car, the Lightyear 2. And we might just HAVE TO sign up. 🤩

READ MORE | Dutch students invent fully solar-powered campervan — and it works!

This is the company’s second production model, following the Lightyear 0 (formerly known as Lightyear One), which hit the market in November 2022.

To infinity and beyond 

The Lightyear 2 hosts some pretty cool stats, so buckle up! The vehicle will have five seats and an aerodynamic design with solar panels on the roof. 

READ MORE | Dutch students invent car that captures more C02 than it emits 

Powered by the sun, and thanks to a powerful battery, the Lightyear 2 will need to charge less often than regular electric cars — saving owners expensive power costs. 🔋

The car is expected to have a range of over 800 kilometres between charges while emitting 50% less CO2 than other electric cars. Geweldig! (Amazing!) ☀️💪

The Lightyear 2 not only has impressive stats, but also a sleek design. Images: Lightyear

So, what’s the damage?

If you’re interested in purchasing your own Lightyear 2, you better start pinching pennies — because you’re looking at around €40,000. 💰

The good news: you have some time to save up, because the production of the new Lightyear 2 won’t start until the end of 2025.

READ MORE | 7 innovative Dutch projects for a sustainable future

While €40,000 sounds like a big sum, at this price point, the Lightyear 2 only costs a fraction of its predecessor, which came out at a whopping €250,000. 🤯

And if you’d rather test drive before signing up for the real deal, you can do so using the car-sharing companies, like MyWheels and LeasePlan, which are among Lightyear’s customers. 🚗

What are your thoughts on Lightyear’s new solar-powered car? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Lightyear
Previous article
These Dutchies just invented a device that will charge your phone in 5 minutes
Next article
Delivery man parks in front of Schiphol, leaves engine running, and jumps out to…catch a plane?
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is pursuing her master’s degree. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

More Dutchies choose to make their baby announcements gender neutral

In 2022, more Dutch parents gave gender neutral names to their babies instead of gender specific names, and we’re oohing...
Eva Gabriella -

Latest posts

19 ways to actually make friends as an expat in the Netherlands

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
Leaving the familiarity of your home country and moving to the Netherlands is a giant leap. So, first of all, big kudos to you...

Vacation, free time and working hours in the Netherlands: all you need to know

Emma Brown - 7
Working in the Netherlands and want to know what your rights are? Then you've come to the right place! Here's all you need to...

More Dutchies choose to make their baby announcements gender neutral

Eva Gabriella - 0
In 2022, more Dutch parents gave gender neutral names to their babies instead of gender specific names, and we’re oohing and aahing at the...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.