This “affordable” solar-powered Dutch car just hit the market, and it looks promising af

Besides LeydenJar, another Dutch company is killing the game at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas: electric car producer, Lightyear.

The high-tech company has just opened the waitlist for its brand-new solar-powered car, the Lightyear 2. And we might just HAVE TO sign up. 🤩

This is the company’s second production model, following the Lightyear 0 (formerly known as Lightyear One), which hit the market in November 2022.

To infinity and beyond

The Lightyear 2 hosts some pretty cool stats, so buckle up! The vehicle will have five seats and an aerodynamic design with solar panels on the roof.

Powered by the sun, and thanks to a powerful battery, the Lightyear 2 will need to charge less often than regular electric cars — saving owners expensive power costs. 🔋

The car is expected to have a range of over 800 kilometres between charges while emitting 50% less CO2 than other electric cars. Geweldig! (Amazing!) ☀️💪

The Lightyear 2 not only has impressive stats, but also a sleek design. Images: Lightyear

So, what’s the damage?

If you’re interested in purchasing your own Lightyear 2, you better start pinching pennies — because you’re looking at around €40,000. 💰

The good news: you have some time to save up, because the production of the new Lightyear 2 won’t start until the end of 2025.

While €40,000 sounds like a big sum, at this price point, the Lightyear 2 only costs a fraction of its predecessor, which came out at a whopping €250,000. 🤯

And if you’d rather test drive before signing up for the real deal, you can do so using the car-sharing companies, like MyWheels and LeasePlan, which are among Lightyear’s customers. 🚗

What are your thoughts on Lightyear’s new solar-powered car? Tell us in the comments!