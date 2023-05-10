The Dutch are proposing to HALF the number of credits needed in first year of uni

NewsHealthPolitics & Society
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbano
students-at-a-workshop-at-university-netherlands-in-lecture-hall
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/81628966/stock-photo-informatics-workshop-at-university.html

Stressed about obtaining enough university credits?  The Minister of Education, Minister Dijkgraaf, feels your pain. In fact,  he wants to relax the binding study advice (BSA). 

From the year 2025-2026 academic year, there’s a good chance students in the Netherlands will only need to get 30 of the usual 60 credits within the first year of their degree. 

Why? Many students are succumbing to academic pressure, and Dijkgraaf wants to improve ‘the mental well-being of students,’ reports de Volkskrant.

Yep, students are overwhelmed 

At the moment, many Dutch universities and colleges apply the standard rule that students must obtain at least 45 of the full 60 credits in their first year. This is what they call a “binding study advice.”

READ MORE | Studying in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

If students can’t manage this, they receive negative “study advice” and can’t continue their studies at their university of choice. (While the word “advice” may be in there, there’s nothing very voluntary about it.)

Because of this, many students suffer from mental health problems, such as exhaustion, loneliness and pressure to perform. 

Making friends, finding a room during a housing crisis, student loans, and getting used to student life are stressful enough as it is, but students can concentrate on only one thing during their first year at university: getting a positive BSA.  

READ MORE | International students in the Netherlands are more stressed than ever

Such strict study advice leads to stress among students who are already having a hard time. “The bar is often set too high in the first year, resulting in too much pressure on the student,”  Dijkgraaf writes in a letter to the House of Representatives

Dijkgraaf is not the only one in favour, as many student associations are speaking up as well.

“Survey after survey shows that the well-being of students is in bad shape. We have to be honest and recognise that the BSA plays a major role in this,” states the chairman of the National Student Union (LSVb), Joram van Velzen. 

Universities are not pleased with the plan

Not everyone is a fan of the decision, however. Opinions are divided among educational institutions. The institutions fear that students will drop out later in the program because standards will be lowered. 

In fact, the Association of Universities of the Netherlands (UNL) is not in favour of the proposal at all, calling it a ‘bad plan.’ According to chairman, Pieter Duisenberg, the plan has a negative effect on students and puts more pressure on teachers and study advisors. 

READ MORE | Rejected! University of Amsterdam plans to admit fewer international students

While it is unclear what exactly this adjustment will look like, Dijkgraaf will send a letter about the adjustment of the BSA to the House of Representatives “in the foreseeable future.”

Students can breathe in relief, however, as this most likely will get passed. This is because the measure can count on the support of the House of Representatives, giving it a good chance in the senate.

What do you think about the study advice changing to 30 credits within the first year? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Everything you need to know about mediators in the Netherlands
Next article
Helaas pindakaas, the NL has been eliminated from the Eurovision Song Contest
Francesca Burbano
Francesca Burbanohttps://burbanofrancesca.journoportfolio.com
Francesca is an international at heart but moved to the Netherlands to get her degree in media and communication. While she's not a big fan of the cold weather and biking (for good reason — she's been hit by bikes three times already), she fell in love with the canals, bitterballen, and the 'gezelligheid' of Dutch culture. When she's not writing, you'll find her reading thriller books, hitting her personal records at the gym, and cuddling up with her Ragdoll cat.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Helaas pindakaas, the NL has been eliminated from the Eurovision Song Contest

To the disappointment of many Dutchies, Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper, representing the Netherlands, will not be performing in the...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

Helaas pindakaas, the NL has been eliminated from the Eurovision Song Contest

Naomi Lamaury - 0
To the disappointment of many Dutchies, Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper, representing the Netherlands, will not be performing in the Grand Final of the...

Everything you need to know about mediators in the Netherlands

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Let’s paint a picture: you’re clashing with a family member, a neighbour, or a landlord — but legal action is far too costly and...

Leiden’s new hotspot: Freddy’s Gastrobar

Heather Slevin - 0
On the lookout for somewhere good to get in your eats, a glass of scrumptious Dutch beer, and cosy vibes? You’re in luck, because...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.