Two members of a German far-right extremist group were arrested in Heerlen in the province of Limburg.

The arrest was conducted as part of a large-scale operation by the German police, reports RTL Nieuws.

Goyim Partei Deutschland

It’s believed that one of the people arrested is Fadi J., one of the founding members and leaders of Goyim Partei Deutschland (GPD). The group is known for their antisemitism, as they deny the Holocaust, call for the murder of Jews as well as promoting a Nazi world view. The group conducts most of their existence online, with one of their Facebook groups having 500 members.

Another leading figure was arrested in Berlin. Those who have been arrested will be put on trial this Friday

Feature Image: DutchReveiw/Canva