Following Wednesday night’s report of a fatal attack against an elderly man, five boys have been arrested. The group consists of one 18-year-old and four underage boys.

At approximately 9:15 PM on Wednesday night in Arnhem, an elderly man (73) was beaten so badly that he had to be resuscitated on scene. The man later died from his injuries. The assailants fled the scene after the attack.

Police released an appeal through Burgernet asking for help finding five youths, all in black apart from one, who wore a white hoodie. The police tweeted that almost 6,000 people had reached out to help.

Suspects arrested

By Thursday morning, the police had been unable to locate the assailants. The Mayor of Arnhem, Ahmend Marcouch, made an appeal to the attackers on Twitter, asking that they report to the police.

“Terrible for the next of kin and very bad for the whole of Arnhem. The only thing the perpetrators can do is report themselves.”

It has not been disclosed whether or not the assailants turned themselves in. However, Marcouch later announced that the police had arrested five suspects, the NOS reports.

Four underage suspects

The suspects consist of one 18-year-old man and four underage boys from the regions of Rozendaal, Westervoort, and Arnhem.

Mayor Marcouch took to Twitter once more to describe the situation as “even more tragic than it already is” given the fact that four of the suspects are underage. For now, the suspects are being questioned by police.

