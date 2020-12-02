Two people were injured in a stabbing incident on Wednesday that took place in the Albert Heijn on Grote Marktstraat, The Hague. Police warn that the suspect is still on the loose.

Emergency services rushed to the scene around noon. The two victims were immediately rushed to hospital, one of whom was an employee of the supermarket, reports NU. The current condition of the victims has not been disclosed.

The fire

Emergency services received reports of a fire at the same place and time, which was extinguished by emergency personnel. Police are not sure if there was a connection between the fire and the stabbing, but this is currently being investigated. The circumstances around the cause of the stabbings are also still unclear.

Suspect detained

The culprit fled the scene after the stabbing, and police hunted down the suspect with helicopters. He is described by police as a tall, thin, tanned man around 30 years old.

Witnesses say he was wearing a black jacket, tracksuit and grey shoes. The latest reports claim the suspect has now been detained by police.

Suspect detained. Unconfirmed reports in Dutch media suggest one of the two victims was a supermarket employee, who intervened as a group of young men were attempting to steal from store #denhaag https://t.co/2cy3cXBOuQ — anna holligan 🎙 (@annaholligan) December 2, 2020

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more news.

Ad

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva