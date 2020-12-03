This week has made history for PostNL as the postal service has delivered 10 million packages and can no longer process all orders.

The service has had to leave packages behind at webshops because it has nowhere to place and process all the orders.

The company tells the NOS that this is the first time this has happened. “Unfortunately, we now have to say to webshops: sorry, this is what we can collect, the rest we will do a day later.”

Some webshops are now indicating to customers that they may have to wait longer to receive an order, however, this depends on the shop. “Some indicate: allow for a longer delivery time. Or they give priority to certain products.”

Black Friday crowds and closures

The postal service tells the NOS that it believes the boom in online orders may have been caused by the recent closures of shopping streets following heavy crowding in city centres.

Mayors called on people to avoid the crowded city streets and instead order packages online. This, in combination with the coronavirus and beginning of Sinterklaas celebrations, has caused a record-breaking strain on PostNL.

The service has asked that if anyone wants to return a package, they do so after the celebration of Sinterklaas.

Other services still running

However, not everyone’s Sinterklaas packages will be delayed. Services such as DHL are still able to serve their current webshop customers. Although, they have said they will not be taking on any new businesses for the time being due to the high pressure that the service is under.

Webshops, such as Thuiswinkel.org have told the NOS that “of course it sucks, but there are also circumstances that were not entirely foreseen.” The company also has other courier services to rely on, such as DHL, DPD and GLS.

Other webshops also believe PostNL’s delays won’t affect their delivery times. Bol.com has also claimed that “the vast majority of the packages will be delivered on time.”

Feature Image: PostNL/Supplied.