Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
If your weekend plans involve travelling in or out of our beloved capital, you may want to revise them. It seems that the construction gods will doom you to a difficult commute. 😬

Not only will Amsterdam Centraal have absolutely zero train traffic on June 29 — for the first time in history — but major roadworks will also shut down a portion of the A10 and A4 for the weekend, Het Parool reports.

First, the train situation

While the entirety of Amsterdam Centraal will be out of order on June 29, you can expect further delays and timetable changes on Sunday.

Such as:

  • On June 30: no trains between Amsterdam Muiderpoort and Weesp
  • June 30 and July 1: very limited trains will run between Amsterdam Centraal and Sloterdijk, mainly affecting travellers on the Amsterdam Centraal to Schiphol/Zaandam route
  • From June 29 to July 1: international trains will run on an adjusted timetable and won’t stop at Amsterdam Centraal

The NS has said it will arrange bus alternatives where possible, but they also advise travellers to avoid the station.

In other words, you should probably rule out getting to or from Amsterdam by train this weekend.

Now, the road situation

A little train trouble isn’t an issue when you’ve got your driver’s licence — or some really good friends willing to be your chauffeur — right?

Well… let’s talk about the A10 and A4.

For the next eight weekends, the outer side of the A10 ring road (the A10 South) will be closed, along with the A4 (specifically, the De Nieuwe Meer interchange towards Rotterdam).

What this means is that you and your chauffeur can expect to be stuck in traffic — lots of it.

Speaking with Het Parool, project manager Ferdinand Bockhoudt of Zuidasdok doesn’t sugarcoat it.

“A journey that you normally do in ten minutes can take twenty or thirty minutes because of the work. The inconvenience will be considerable at regular intervals.”

Perhaps it’s time to move your friend group’s shenanigans to Utrecht instead… 👀

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

