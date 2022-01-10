Crazy rich Dutchies: Dior and Armani coming to already overpriced Dam Square

A fan of luxury shopping? Dior and Armani will open their stores in Amsterdam’s famous Dam Square this year.

Despite hard lockdown and all non-essential shops being closed (and in general suffering from fewer visitors over the past two years), the brands will be moving into former bank offices in the middle of the Dutch capital, reports Het Parool.

Considering the costs of retail space in Amsterdam, this is a pretty wild move. 💸

The city centre is, sadly, becoming more and more a place for the rich though, so maybe this development isn’t that crazy after all. The Dam Square also boasts, for example, de Bijenkorf — a high-end Dutch department store — and a seven-star hotel. Crazy Rich Dutchies? 🤪

Location, location, location

So why exactly did Dior and Armani decide to open new shops in one of the world’s most expensive cities in the middle of a pandemic?

Well, it’s all about appearance and not so much about the sale of products, marketing professor Kitty Koelemeijer from the Nyenrode Business University tells Het Parool.

“Dior and Armani mainly use their stores to enhance their image. Then you want to be in the most visible place in the city,” says Koelemeijer.

Feature Image: ifeelstock/Depositphotos