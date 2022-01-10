Crazy rich Dutchies: Dior and Armani coming to already overpriced Dam Square

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
A fan of luxury shopping? Dior and Armani will open their stores in Amsterdam’s famous Dam Square this year.

Despite hard lockdown and all non-essential shops being closed (and in general suffering from fewer visitors over the past two years), the brands will be moving into former bank offices in the middle of the Dutch capital, reports Het Parool.

Considering the costs of retail space in Amsterdam, this is a pretty wild move. 💸

The city centre is, sadly, becoming more and more a place for the rich though, so maybe this development isn’t that crazy after all. The Dam Square also boasts, for example, de Bijenkorf — a high-end Dutch department store — and a seven-star hotel. Crazy Rich Dutchies? 🤪

Location, location, location

So why exactly did Dior and Armani decide to open new shops in one of the world’s most expensive cities in the middle of a pandemic?

Well, it’s all about appearance and not so much about the sale of products, marketing professor Kitty Koelemeijer from the Nyenrode Business University tells Het Parool.

“Dior and Armani mainly use their stores to enhance their image. Then you want to be in the most visible place in the city,” says Koelemeijer.

What do you think about Dior and Armani opening stores in Dam Square? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

