The first day of Rutte IV: this is what’s happening

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
After almost a year since Rutte III resigned and what has been the longest Dutch cabinet formation in history, the Rutte IV cabinet finally takes office this Monday. 🧑‍⚖️

It will be a day full of traditions for the incoming ministers from the VVD (People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy), D66 (Democrats 66), CDA (Christian Democratic Appeal), and ChristenUnie (Christian Union), reports the NOS.

Swearing in a new batch

The swearing-in ceremony usually takes place in Huis Ten Bosch, the royal palace in the Hague. But to keep to the 1.5-metre distance rule, the ceremony will be held in the Great Ballroom of Noordeinde Palace instead.

True to the coronavirus spirit, RTL Nieuws reported that the intended Minister of Finance and D66 leader, Sigrid Kaag, will be sworn in digitally, as she recently tested positive for the virus and is in isolation. 🦠

After the swearing-in ceremony, the ministers have a photo opportunity with the king and prime minister, which will also take place in Noordeinde Palace (again, for social distancing requirements).

Prime-Minister-Mark-Rutte-third-cabinet-and-Dutch-King-Willem-Alexander-outside-Paleis-Noordeinde
The new cabinet isn’t going to look too different from this — just expect a 1.5-metre distance between ministers, shaggier haircuts, and more women. Image: Valerie Kuypers/Wikimedia Commons/CC 4.0

Work cut out for them

After their photo opportunity, the new cabinet will have their first meeting in the Binnenhof — and they already have a lot on their plate.

The public is expecting a new press conference tomorrow since the last hard lockdown was announced in December. Everyone is wondering what will happen next, especially with the highest recorded cases since the pandemic began.

Speaking of press conferences, it’s time to wave goodbye to one of their main characters. Hugo de Jonge will step down as the Minister for Health and take up a new role as the Minister of Housing and Spatial Planning — because someone is going to have to tackle the Dutch housing crisis. 🤺

But finally, the Netherlands is back to having a cabinet! 🎉 Let’s hope for a more productive and less scandalous term.

What do you think of the new Dutch cabinet? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Valerie Kuypers/Wikimedia Commons/CC 4.0

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

