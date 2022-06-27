The Netherlands may get direct trains between Groningen and the Randstad!

NewsEconomyPolitics & SocietyFeatured
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
NS-train-zooming-through-Dutch-landscape
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/536176412/stock-photo-den-haag-netherlands-november-2021.html

Despite being such a small country, train travel times to the north of the Netherlands can take up to three hours from Amsterdam. But, a plan to make the region more accessible is gaining traction. 👀

The Lelylijn, a proposed high-speed rail connection between Groningen and the Randstad is becoming more popular, says RTL Nieuws.

Lelylijn: the fastest train line

The train line is intended to run from the northern city of Groningen through Friesland and Flevoland towards Randstad cities such as Amsterdam.

READ MORE | What is the Randstad? The complete explainer

With a maximum of 200 kilometres per hour, the Lelylijn would shorten the travel time from Groningen to Amsterdam by 40 minutes. Echt snel!

The proposed railway would also connect to cities Drachten and Emmeloord with new stations.

New residential areas in exchange

The Lelylijn is part of the “Deltaplan for the Netherlands”, intended to make working and living in the north of the country more attractive. The project has been in lobbying for four years but it gained more recognition last year.

In April 2021, the provinces announced they would build 220,000 more homes to combat the housing shortage. In exchange, they wanted a faster rail connection to the Randstad.

The Dutch cabinet set up an organisation with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management and the provinces of Friesland, Groningen, and Drenthe to investigate what the Lelylijn should look like.

READ MORE | Provinces in the Netherlands: the easy guide

The Lelylijn would also connect to international train connections such as Belgium, Germany, and Scandinavia.

Not without dispute

Of course, the project comes with a few logistical concerns. It is unclear how the route will run — what type of trains will run, how fast they will run, how often these trains will depart from their respective stations, and who will bear the costs.

The railway is expected to cost between €6 to €9 billion in total, with a provisional subsidy of €3 billion in a coalition agreement with the Dutch government.

There are also environmental and landscape impacts to consider, especially when building the new rail lines across the country.

The House of Representatives Committee on Infrastructure and Water Management will continue to debate large infrastructure projects in hopes the timeline and feasibility of the project will become clearer.

What do you think of the Lelylijn? Would you use it? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleDutch Quirk #31: Be strangely obsessed with toothpicks
Next article7 things you didn’t know about The Hague
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Dutch farmers set fires, block ambulances, and march on The Hague

Farmers across the Netherlands have taken to Dutch motorways over the past 24 hours in a series of protests that...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Dutch farmers set fires, block ambulances, and march on The Hague

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Farmers across the Netherlands have taken to Dutch motorways over the past 24 hours in a series of protests that have led to chaos....

Whirlwind leaves one person dead and ten injured in Dutch city of Zierikzee

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
This afternoon, a whirlwind left a trail of destruction in the Dutch city of Zierikzee. At least one person has been killed and a...

These 5 Dutch policies may give your wallet an extra hand from July 1

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Tired of hearing about rising gas, beer, and grocery prices? Well, we have some good news. These Dutch policies will hopefully give your financial...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X