Apparently the Dutch have an award for the worst slogans, and we’ve got them

We thought we saw it all when it comes to weird things the Dutch do. Well, it turns out the Dutch have an award for the worst advertising slogans — and the results are in!

According to RTL Nieuws, the prize for the worst slogan, also known as ‘De Blauwe Tegel’, is being handed over to Het Kruispunt this year, a care centre for people with pelvic problems. 🏥

Their winning (worst) slogan? “Maak van uw kruis geen punt, kom naar Het Kruispunt.”

Meaning: “Don’t make your cross a point, come to The Crossroads.” — 🤦

It’s important to note kruis has a double meaning and also means crotch, so this slogan is enjoying a nice play on words.

How does it work?

Every year, the worst company or advertising slogan is chosen through the platform SlechteSlogans.nl. This year marks the 11th time that the Election of the Worst Slogan is taking place — yes, people have actually been interested in this for 11 years.

Between December 1-8, 2022, Dutchies were able to rank the worst of the 10 nominated slogans chosen by the jury of SlechteSlogans.

Not cringing hard enough at the winning slogan? Don’t worry, there’s plenty more where that came from.

The worst of the worst

Het Kruispunt wasn’t the only business to have some fun in the marketing department this year. In fact, quite a few Dutch businesses decided it was time to raise some eyebrows.

Going for silver, the slogan from Myscosan, which specialises in the effective treatment and prevention of fungal nail and athlete’s foot (🥴) makes it to second place with:

“Voetschimmel? Steek je middelteen op!”

Meaning: “Foot fungus? Raise your middle toe!”

… 😑. Swearing with your middle toe? Now, that would be impressive.

Last but certainly not least, third place goes to the fish speciality store Van Vis, which boasts the slogan:

“Er vis er een jarig hoera hoera!”

Meaning: “A fish’s birthday hoera hoera!” How… original? 🐟

Listen, guys, it’s 2022, and we know Dutch humour can be very dry, sarcastic, and even sassy. Let’s just call these slogans for what they are — diamonds of the Dutch post-humour era.

What do you think about this year’s worst slogans, funny or flops? Tell us in the comment below!