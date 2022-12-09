Grab your skates! Canals in the Netherlands could freeze as temps dip

Hol’ up: the time might be coming to strap yourself into your skates and glide (gracefully) across the frozen canals of the lowlands — at least, some of them.

Extremely low temperatures are forecast for the next few days, dropping to -5 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. The result? We may actually see some ice skating before Christmas!

Did someone say ice skating?

It seems like Santa has come early for some. Meteorologist Magdel Erasmus of Buienradar predicts the chance to ice-skate on shallow waters early into next week.

On Monday and Tuesday, the possibility of snow and ice will most likely occur in the Northern provinces, namely, in Amsterdam.

Pro-tip: stay away from thin ice! ❄️

With the ice, comes the cold

We’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news if you’re one of those who suffers from the cold, but winter has happened upon us like a kick to our chattering teeth. 🥶

A significant drop in temperatures is being felt all throughout the Netherlands today, and it looks like the pogonip (yes, this is a word, meaning “dense winter fog”) isn’t going to clear up anytime soon.

And an ice-cold snow shower

In this current energy crisis, you may have heard of the many benefits of a cold shower. But, what happens when you can’t turn the cold tap off?

There’s a high chance of wintry showers on Sunday. Snow and hail are expected to descend upon our homes and noses, especially in the north of the Netherlands. 🌨️

Put on your mittens

We don’t know about you, but we’ll be making the most of this period and taking ourselves to our local canal to experience all the frozen Netherlands has to offer.

Or, you know, cosy up with a nice, warm cup of Chocomel (hot chocolate). You do you. 😉

What do you think about these freezing temperatures? Tell us in the comments below.